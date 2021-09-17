‘Big Brother 23’ cast: Who do YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest? [POLL]

We’re inching closer and closer to the “BB23” finale, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own cash prize ($25,000) and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. Julie Chen Moonves will hand over the check during the live finale on September 29, and while it’s still a bit early to cast your official votes at CBS, we want to know which “Big Brother 23” cast member YOU want to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Vote in our poll below.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

All 16 houseguests are eligible for the unique prize. Travis Long, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams and Christian Birkenberger may have left the game early, but they still have plenty of fans out there. Britini D’Angelo, Derek Xiao, Sarah Beth Steagall, Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha are currently sitting in the jury house after being voted out more recently. And Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young and Xavier Prather are still having a cookout in the “BB23” house as the Final 4 of Season 23.

Once CBS opens voting (likely next week), fans will be allowed to cast 10 votes for who they want to be the 2021 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login for free via Facebook or email, and they’ll then have the option of sharing their choices on social media.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

Last year at the end of the “All-Stars” season, Da’Vonne Rogers was shocked to learn that she was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. “Don’t make me ugly cry!” she shouted on live television. When Julie asked Da’Vonne what she would do with the 25 grand, the former contestant proclaimed, “I just want to get home to my daughter! I just wanna go!”

Da’Vonne’s triumph made her the fifth cast member from that Season 22 cast to have earned the title sometime in their “Big Brother” careers. The others were Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10) and Janelle Pierzina (Season 7). If Tyler had won again, he would have been the second person in the show’s history to win the fan-voted honor twice after Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.