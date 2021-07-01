‘Big Brother 23’: Here are the 16 new houseguests

The “ Big Brother 23” houseguests won’t move into the house until next week, but you can meet them all now in the gallery above. As promised by TPTB , the 16 houseguests are all new — and they include a flight attendant, a farmer, a forensic scientist and a phlebotomist, Gold Derby has learned.

This cast is very young, ranging in age from 21 to 40. Of the 16, 12 are in their 20s, including Derek Frazier, the 29-year-old son of late heavyweight champ Joe Frazier. One of the 12, Kyland Young, turns 30 on July 13 and, per his bio, has seen every Best Picture Oscar winner of the last 20 years, and not to be biased but he’s already our favorite. This is quite different from last year’s all-stars season, which featured numerous returning players in their 30s and 40s, and even Season 21, which had 54-year-old Cliff Hogg repping the other end of the spectrum. In other words, get ready to feel really old again.

Other houseguests include a swimwear designer, a start-up founder and a makeup artist.

As previously announced, the houseguests will move into the BB Beach Club house live on the 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7. The theme of the season is Big Risks and Big Rewards, and the premiere will close with Julie Chen Moonves making a double-or-nothing offer “that may be too good to refuse,” CBS teases.

To combat the hive mind and large alliances that have dominated recent seasons, Season 23 will split the houseguests into teams, which will be determined following a live comp on the premiere.

The show will retain its usual Sunday/Wednesday/Thursday airing schedule, with the first Sunday installment on July 11 at 8/7c. The live evictions will take place Thursdays at 8/7c.

