Former ‘Big Brother 23’ houseguest Christie Valdiserri says she has now tested negative for COVID-19

Days after she was forced to drop out of “Big Brother 23” because of a positive COVID-19 test, Christie Valdiserri says she has tested negative for the disease now.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Valdiserri wrote that she took another test on her own on Tuesday and “the results are negative.” The professional dancer initially tested positive over the weekend and her departure from the show was announced on Monday, two days before the season premiere. In a video explaining her exit on Monday, Valdiserri said she had “no idea” how she tested positive because she’s vaccinated and was following guidelines. She also said that she had “absolutely no symptoms.”

“I have zero clue how this all makes sense but it’s all said and done at this point,” she wrote on Thursday, adding that while she’s angry about the lost opportunity, she’s choosing to believe she was not meant to do “Big Brother” right now. “Things truly seem to always happen exactly as they should. And for some bigger reason I will hopefully understand someday. But damnnnnn you can only understand how confused & frustrated I feel. But also so so so grateful that I am not sick.”

Valdiserri, who has alopecia and is Sports Illustrated’s first bald swimsuit model, was replaced by Claire Rehfuss, who went on to win the first comp to become one of the four team captains.

We’re not medical professionals here, but it sounds like Valdiserri had a false positive test. You cannot blame the show for immediately removing her for everyone’s safety, but it’s still an unfortunate turn of events for her. Maybe they’ll consider her for “Big Brother 24.”

