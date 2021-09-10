‘Big Brother 23’s’ Claire on Alyssa: ‘I don’t think Zingbot was that far off when he called her a little dim’

Claire Rehfuss not only became the latest casualty of the Cookout on Thursday’s “Big Brother 23,” getting evicted 4-1 over Xavier, but she went out on the HOH of her closest ally, Tiffany. After Alyssa won Veto, Tiff had no choice but to renom Claire to protect the Cookout, explaining to her that she did not want to be responsible for sending out a Black person.

Claire “gets it” and put forth a good campaign to stay, which we all knew would be futile. But that didn’t stop her from calling out X, and really the other houseguests, in her eviction speech, saying that they’re basically handing him $750,000 if they keep him in the game. Get Claire’s thoughts on how she thinks her speech will be received and why she thinks Zingbot is not wrong about Alyssa in our exit interview below.

Gold Derby: When Tiffany told you she was nominating you, you said you’d be voted out, but you still campaigned. How confident were you that you could flip the vote?

Claire: I didn’t know how likely it was or not. I didn’t know where Kyland’s vote was gonna sit. He’s so wishy-washy. I didn’t know where Azah was gonna sit, and you have to let yourself believe that you have a shot until the very, very end. And so going into it, I was pretty 50-50. I thought maybe I would be able to flip it, but I was 50-50 Kyland’s [vote], 50-50 Azah’s vote, and I just knew I wasn’t getting Big D’s or Alyssa’s votes, although I tried to campaign to both of them. I could never give up and I wouldn’t be able to be sitting here and be as OK as I am now if I had given up. So I’m glad that I fought for it and tried to make deals and tried to campaign and do what I could, but I did feel like my fate was a little bit sealed as soon as I hit the block.

Gold Derby: You were very understanding of Tiffany’s reasoning. Do you think other houseguests in your position would’ve been as understanding of what she’s trying to do?

Claire: I have no idea. I hope so. I genuinely hope so and I think that that’s really all that I can say. I think that it’s a really complex issue and I would hope that other players would come in with empathy and understanding like I tried to.

Gold Derby: How do you think the everyone will react to you calling out Xavier and his position in the house?

Claire: Hopefully there were some hard conversations afterwards. I’m hoping that there’s a little bit of chaos, a little bit of, “Oh, my gosh! Can you believe she said that? Is that really what she meant? Is she really gonna do that?” And I hope that X is leaving in the next couple of weeks because I think if he leaves, the game becomes a lot more interesting. And how can you not love interesting “Big Brother”?

Gold Derby: If you had stayed, what was your game plan?

Claire: Oh, if I had stayed, it really would’ve depended on who voted for me because at the end I was cutting deals left and right, promising people I would never put them on the block. So it really depended because at a certain point, I was promising so many people I wouldn’t put them on the block. I would’ve almost had to put Chaddha and Tiffany on the block. Of course I would go back on deals. If I had stayed, I probably would’ve put Alyssa and Big D up. If one of them comes down, then I would put up Kyland. And Kyland would probably go and the house would be a lot calmer and a lot quieter.

Gold Derby: On Wednesday, you said you had the weirdest conversation with Alyssa when you pitched to her. What do you think she thought was going on?

Claire: I have no idea what Alyssa thinks is happening in this house! Alyssa was shocked that I was going on Wednesday, and I talked to her today and she was shocked that I thought I was leaving now. I have no idea what Alyssa thinks is happening in this game. I don’t think Zingbot was that far off when he called her a little dim. I have no idea what game she thinks is happening. I don’t think that she thinks she’s playing “Big Brother.” Honestly, I’m not sure. It was a weird conversation then and reflecting on it, it’s still a weird conversation.

