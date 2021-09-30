‘Big Brother 23’s’ Derek F.: ‘I knew I was not going to beat X’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Big D talked a big game on “Big Brother 23,” but when it came down to it, he knew he was not going to beat Xavier Prather to win the $750,000 on Wednesday. “I can’t lie. I knew I was not going to beat X and I knew X deserved it. Even if I had a key, I would’ve turned X’s name, to be honest,” Derek Frazier tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I knew he deserved it, but I damn sure knew I deserved second place. I wanted my second place, OK?”

He adds: “It feels amazing! I am so happy. It really does tell me that, hey, I put a plan in place and executed it, so I’m very, very happy.”

Big D did not get a single vote from the nine jurors, which did not surprise him either given his blank comp resume. “That jury was sold on competition. They were all competitors,” he says. “I cooked, I cleaned, I danced, I entertained and I made sure to play behind the scenes to allow other people to shine. And I think the jury was already sold on, ‘We have to be a competitor! Whoever’s a competitor will win!’ I knew with me not having [any] wins, there was no way I was gonna get a vote.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’s’ Xavier on being the show’s first Black winner: ‘I just hope I can make everyone proud’

Since he lost the first two parts of the final HOH, Big D had to rely on either Xavier or Azah Awasum to take him to final two. He had seemed set either way between his final two deal with X and being BFFs with Azah, but the final week took a dramatic turn. After Big D had told Azah that she didn’t do anything in the game and he had carried her, she started considering taking Xavier to final two instead and confirmed that she would’ve after her eviction on Wednesday.

While their fight became irrelevant since Xavier won the final HOH, Big D admits he should not have used the word “carry” to describe how he helped Azah in the game.

“Of course I never wanna hurt someone’s feelings. The word ‘carry’ was probably not what I should’ve said likely. But I wanted her to know that I did a lot and I felt like with Miss Azah, she would say, ‘Tell me the truth, tell me how you feel.’ And then when you tell her how you feel, you get the [crosses arms],” he explains. “I felt like the first one-to-five weeks, I put in a lot of work. Me and Xavier put in a lot of work. We were part of the Slaughterhouse, the Butchers squad. There were lots of moving parts — dropping seeds, making sure Whitney’s the target, making sure Brent’s the target. … I went up as a pawn for her. I didn’t have to, but I did that, so I felt like I was doing more than her, but listen, she earned her spot. That’s why I took her [to final three].”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?