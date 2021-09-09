‘Big Brother 23’ double eviction predictions: Will it be as boring as sending Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez to jury next?

After Wednesday night’s plan-changing Power of Veto comp, the dominating Cookout alliance of “Big Brother 23” is now poised to send Claire Rehfuss home the same week that her closest ally all season, Tiffany Mitchell, is Head of Household. But this Thursday is the first of two double eviction weeks which means two will be walking out of the door and joining the jury. In our combined predictions for the week, the two likeliest to go home in those spots are Claire (21/20 odds to go first) and Alyssa Lopez (43/20 odds to go second).

The original plan for the week was for Tiffany to not win HOH so that the alliance could target Claire with Tiffany as a pawn, but Tiff threw a wrench into that plan when she refused to bow out of Sunday’s comp and give the win to Kyland Young. With Tiffany in the top floor bedroom the target shifted to Alyssa with Xavier Prather on the block next to her. But when Alyssa won the coveted POV and saved herself from the nomination, Tiffany had no choice but to replace her with the only remaining non-Cookout member, Claire. As such, Thursday’s first eviction is a decision between Claire and Xavier, who is protected by the strength in numbers of the Cookout.

In the spirit of “jury management,” but more because of her tight friendship with Claire, Tiffany broke the news to Claire that she’d be the replacement nominee ahead of time. Without addressing the existence of an alliance, Tiffany made it clear that on a personal level she could not be responsible for pitting two houseguests of color against one another on the block, leaving her with Claire as the only option. Claire understood Tiffany’s position fully and vowed to “go out like a lion” fighting to stay, but we know she won’t get enough votes no matter how hard she tries.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs

After Claire’s inevitable eviction, Thursday night will turn to the double eviction, sending the night in one of two directions: either Alyssa won’t win HOH or POV and will be sent home, or Alyssa will win HOH or POV, saving herself and requiring the Cookout to implode and evict one of their own live on air. Given that it will be 5-against-1 in both the HOH and POV comps, Alyssa will have a mountain or two to climb in order to thwart our prediction that she’ll go home second.

If, by chance, Alyssa does achieve the improbable, the eviction will be determined by the members of the Cookout not nominated. If Alyssa wins HOH, Xavier is likely safe from the block and will be one of the voters. He would also, theoretically, be able to get in Alyssa’s ear to direct her toward the target of his choice. Based on how this week played out, Xavier is likeliest to target Tiffany for what he sees as selfish behavior even though she followed through with evicting Claire.

Another piece of the puzzle is that if Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier both remain off the block they can form a solid voting block of two in what will be a four-person decision. Would they force a tie and make the HOH get blood on their hands as a tiebreaker or just go with the flow? And what direction will Kyland and Hannah Chaddha want to take if they hold power as HOH or voters? So many variables! So many questions! Let’s hope we get blindsided, for once!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.