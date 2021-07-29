‘Big Brother 23’ episode 10 recap: Was Brent or Britini evicted on July 29? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third eviction episode of “Big Brother,” Brent Champagne had no idea he was potentially about to be blindsided by his closest allies. The Rhode Island flight attendant believed that his block-mate Britini D’Angelo was about to be evicted, however the entire house had set a plan in motion to send him home instead. Head of Household Xavier Prather, Veto holder Christian Birkenberger and wildcard winner Tiffany Mitchell all helped carry out that plan, which meant Brent needed a miracle in order to survive Thursday night. So who ended up having a one-on-one meeting with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the hour?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 10 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams, Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the ninth episode, Britini cried over being nominated for the second week in a row, while Brent refused to believe he was actually the “pawn” that HOH Xavier claimed he was. Both nominees gave it their all in the dizzy bowling Veto competition, but Christian ultimately prevailed and chose not to use the power. Will Brent or Britini be evicted later tonight? Let’s go!

