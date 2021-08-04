‘Big Brother 23’ episode 12 recap: Did the Veto save Whitney or Hannah on August 4? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother,” Head of Household Christian Birkenberger had just nominated Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha for eviction. Cookout alliance members Xavier Prather and Tiffany Mitchell did their best to try to keep Hannah off the block, but Christian’s fellow Kings thought Hannah was a huge threat, so up she went. Did the Power of Veto save either of these two female Aces? If so, who did Christian nominate in their place?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 12 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 11th episode, Christian celebrated after winning HOH, which meant all of the Kings were safe for the week. Claire later won the wildcard comp and was offered the choice of safety for herself until jury or safety for her Queens for one week; she chose safety for herself (can you blame her?!). Christian heard pros and cons for nominating Hannah vs. nominating Britini, and he ultimately decided to put Hannah up on the block. How will the Power of Veto shake up the game, if at all? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. – Following the nomination ceremony, Christian heads to the Diary Room and confirms the target is up in the air. Whitney feels blindsided and has no idea why she’s on the block. Hannah is confident that she’s the pawn, but if for some reason she’s not, she plans to go for Christian’s throat. Meanwhile, Derek X. had no idea Hannah was heading to the block, so apparently he’s not as “in” with the Royal Flush as he thinks.

8:15 p.m. – The Kings meet up in the Diary Room and Sarah Beth is pushing HARD for the house to target Hannah. Christian says the target is Whitney because Hannah promised him safety. Xavier is thrilled by this and Sarah Beth is extremely skeptical now about Xavier’s loyalty. She knows he’s protecting Hannah. Later, Christian lets Hannah knows she is the pawn. She acts grateful, but she knows the only way to guarantee her own safety is to win the Veto. Next, Whitney meets up with Xavier to tell him she’s disappointed to be on the block, especially since Xavier is her favorite person in the house. Then Whitney denies saying she would put up one of the Kings if she won HOH, which is a lie because she said that to Derek X. In the Diary Room, Whitney says she is confused because most of the house has talked about targeting the Kings, so she’s not sure why she’s been singled out for the block. Whitney immediately approaches Christian to defend herself and starts crying. Christian doesn’t look even slightly moved by her tears and is determined to get her evicted.

8:25 p.m. – Sarah Beth and Britini are performing water aerobics while Christian shows off some backflips in the yard. The girls are impressed, but it’s really just making the chiseled aspiring actor look like even more of a threat. Meanwhile, Azah admits to being jealous of Whitney when she’s all hugged up on Xavier. She even tells Xavier this! The undercover lawyer is flattered, but he’s not looking for a showmance. Derek X. is plotting how he could save both Hannah and Whitney if he can just win this Veto. Later, he approaches Alyssa and asks why the Kings nominated Hannah. She responds that they just didn’t want to piss off two teams. Now Derek X. is in a tricky position because he doesn’t want to upset Hannah or the Royal Flush if he wins the Veto. But he hasn’t even been chosen to play in the Veto comp yet! This is all a little premature.

8:30 p.m. – Derek F. yells from his chair (you know exactly which chair I’m talking about) that it’s time for everyone to start cleaning. As Azah dashes off to help, she has a major wipeout right into Xavier’s arms. Actually, it was right onto the floor and he just helped her up. Now, it’s time to pick players for the Veto competition! Joining Christian, Hannah and Whitney in this week’s Veto comp are Claire (drawn by Christian), Derek X. (picked by Hannah after drawing Houseguest’s Choice) and Azah (drawn by Whitney).

8:35 p.m. – Tiffany is completely OVER Sarah Beth and I am living for this potential rivalry. Tiffany tells Hannah that Sarah Beth wants her out of the house and has been trying to convince the Royal Flush to switch their target from Whitney to Hannah. Tiffany does not trust Sarah Beth and now Hannah doesn’t either. Well played, Tiffany. Sarah Beth is a legitimate threat, strategically. But she’s not likely to have much power anytime soon.

8:45 p.m. – It’s time for the Veto competition! In this comp they’ll be playing volleyball against the toughest opponent ever, themselves! They have to roll a ball over a net, using a ramp, and catch it before it lands on the other side. Each time the ball goes over the net the player will earn one point. If the ball hits the ground, their score will drop to zero. The first person to earn 100 points will win the Power of Veto. Nobody needs to win this more than Whitney. Unfortunately, she’s absolutely awful at this. In fact, everyone but Azah, Christian and Derek X. are pretty bad. Realizing he’s in third place, Christian picks up the pace and Azah runs out of gas. Her ball hits the ground and now it’s a two-person race between Christian and Derek.

8:55 p.m. – The race is on for this Power of Veto and the players are starting to get exhausted. Christian has a narrow lead over Derek, but he’s struggling in the final moments of the game. Both of them have over 90 points and it’s coming down to the wire. At last, Christian hits 100 points and adds a second Veto win to his resume this season along with his HOH reign. Whitney feels destined to go home at this point, but hopes she can figure out a plan to stop that from happening. Later, Whitney overhears Derek X. talking about how him and Hannah will be on slop next week. She calls him out in front of everyone, upset that Derek already knows she’s heading home. Now Whitney plans to take Derek down with her and calls herself a “vengeful bitch” who will ruin his game. Derek is mortified.

8:59 p.m. – Whitney heads up to the HOH room to plead her case to Christian. She throws Derek under the bus and wonders why Christian isn’t more interested in evicting a comp beast than her? It’s a valid argument. Whitney promises to work with Christian and says she would absolutely reciprocate the favor if he saves her. Now, it’s time for the Veto meeting! Christian has decided NOT to use the Power of Veto. Either Whitney or Hannah will be heading home on Thursday night. It sounds like Whitney is about to be royally flushed, but Sarah Beth pledges to keep fighting tooth and nail to get Hannah booted instead.

