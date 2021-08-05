‘Big Brother 23’ episode 13 recap: Was Whitney or Hannah evicted on August 5? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Aces took another hit on Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother” when either Whitney Williams or Hannah Chaddha was evicted live. That left their team with only two players, compared to four for the Kings and three each for the Queens and Jokers. Head of Household Christian Birkenberger had made it clear that Whitney was his target, but Sarah Beth Steagall was adamant that Hannah was the stronger player. So how did the house vote on August 5? And who ended the evening with a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 13 to find out what happened Thursday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 12th episode, Whitney and Hannah played their hearts out in Veto comp, but Christian ended up winning by being the first person to rally his volleyball back and forth 100 times. When Whitney heard Derek X alluding to the fact that she wouldn’t be there next week, she blew a gasket and decided to throw him under the bus to Christian, saying he was a much bigger threat than she was. Unfortunately, Christian had no intentions of going after his “Ace up the sleeve” in Derek X. But enough about last night, let’s get to the eviction!

