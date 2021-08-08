‘Big Brother 23’ episode 14 recap: Who won ‘Whale of a Time’ HOH competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first endurance Head of Household competition began during last Thursday’s live episode, with 11 houseguests holding on for dear life. Whoever lasted the longest in the “Whale of a Time” HOH comp would earn the power to nominate two people for eviction. And, for the first time this season, everyone was eligible to be nominated (aside from still-safe Claire Rehfuss) because the team twist was over. So who ended up winning the fifth Head of Household comp of “BB23” and which two contestants did they put on the block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 14 to find out what happened Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 13th episode, Whitney Williams was unanimously evicted over Hannah, leaving only 12 people still in the running to win the $750,000 prize. “The men are scared of women having the control in the house,” Whitney said to Julie Chen Moonves about why she thought the house targeted her. In reality, the Royal Flush alliance was in control of the numbers and they thought Whitney was the bigger target. But enough about last week — let’s get to the HOH competition!

