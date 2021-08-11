‘Big Brother 23’ episode 15 recap: Did the Veto save Sarah Beth or Britini on August 11? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the August 11 episode of “Big Brother,” Head of Household Derek Xiao had just nominated Sarah Beth Steagall and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. It was Sarah Beth’s first time on the block and Britini’s third (cue the tears). Derek X’s real target, however, was Christian Birkenberger, but the HOH kept him safe for now because he didn’t want to give the former King a chance to save himself in the Veto competition. So who ended up winning the Power of Veto? And did Derek X’s backdoor plan come to fruition?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 15 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 14th episode, the “Whale of a Time” endurance comp played out with Derek X, Xavier and Alyssa as the final three standing. In order to get the two former Kings to step down, Derek X promised both of them safety. That left two Kings still eligible to be nominated: Christian and Sarah Beth. Derek X ended up putting Sarah Beth on the block next to a pawn, Britini, with the ultimate goal being to nominate Christian through the backdoor. Enough recap — let’s start tonight’s episode!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.