‘Big Brother 23’ episode 20 recap: Who did Sarah Beth nominate for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s official: the 23rd season of “Big Brother” finally has a female Head of Household. It only took seven weeks. Sarah Beth Steagall claimed the crown during last Thursday’s live hour by being the fastest contestant to cross the balance beam maze in the backyard. So who did she nominate for eviction during Sunday’s all-new episode? And did the High Roller’s Room shake up the game at all?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 20 to find out what happened Sunday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 19th episode, Britini D’Angelo rapped for the last time, as she was evicted by a 7-1 vote over Derek F.; Azah was the only person to throw her a pity vote. “No one in this house was going to beat me in the final two,” she told Julie Chen Moonves in her exit interview about why she was a threat. “I was going to have a really great story if I made it to the end and they wanted to get me out while they could.” Only 10 houseguests remain in the running to take home the $750,000 check. Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.