‘Big Brother 23’ episode 21 recap: Did the Veto save Claire or Xavier on August 25? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

One of the Cookout’s worst nightmares on “Big Brother” was for Sarah Beth Steagall to become Head of Household, but it’s turning out not to be such a bad week for them. After SB nominated Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier for eviction, the High Roller’s Room twist resulted in Alyssa Lopez removing Big D from the block. She then spun the roulette wheel and randomly ensured that Xavier Prather went up instead. SB previously hinted that if the Veto got used on either Claire or Xavier, she would nominate Derek Xiao in his place … which is exactly who the Cookout wanted to get out this week. So did the Veto shake up the game on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 21 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 20th episode, Sarah Beth celebrated being the first female HOH of this 23rd season. She then consulted with her BFF Kyland about who to nominate for eviction. He kept swaying her toward Claire and Derek X., not wanting any of his fellow Cookout alliance members to see the block. Elsewhere, Azah cried over the eviction of Britini D’Angelo, Derek F. and Tiffany got into a huge fight, and Alyssa saved herself (and doomed Xavier) by winning the High Roller’s room. Time to kick off tonight’s episode!

