‘Big Brother 23’ episode 22 recap: Was Claire or Derek X. evicted on August 26? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” Derek Xiao had leading 21/50 odds to be evicted, compared to only 12/1 odds for his block-mate, Claire Rehfuss. Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall‘s ultimate plan was to oust Derek X. because he was the biggest threat in the game. Unless the majority six-person Cookout alliance had a massive surprise up their sleeves, it was likely he’d be the one having a meet-and-greet with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the night. So did Cookout members Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha find a way to save their close ally?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 22 to find out what happened Thursday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 21st episode, Alyssa cried in the bedroom because her roulette wheel inadvertently put her best buddy, Xavier, up on the block. But Xavier wasn’t up there long, as he claimed victory in the Veto competition and took himself off the block. Derek X. knew he was going to be the replacement nominee, but he still tried his hardest to convince Sarah Beth to put up Hannah instead. SB explained at the Veto ceremony that she would be a fool not to target Derek X., and so America’s favorite houseguest went up on the block. Will he be going home tonight?

