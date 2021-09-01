‘Big Brother 23’ episode 24 recap: Did the Veto save Sarah Beth, Kyland or Xavier on September 1? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” Season 23, two different Heads of Household — Tiffany Mitchell and Claire Rehfuss — had nominated Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young for eviction. Tiffany was the original HOH who won the competition, but Claire secretly dethroned her reign when she prevailed in the High Roller’s Room. A third nominee, Xavier Prather, was on the block because he took a punishment in last week’s Veto challenge. Did this week’s Power of Veto champion remove Sarah Beth, Kyland or Xavier from the chopping block? If so, whom did Claire secretly choose as a replacement nominee?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 23, Episode 24 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 23rd episode, Tiffany’s HOH victory celebration was short-lived because of the threat of the Coin of Destiny. Ultimately only two people played that rolling-coin comp, Claire and Derek, with Claire winning. She dethroned Tiffany but chose to keep her nominations of Sarah Beth and Kyland the same. How will tonight’s Veto play out? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. – The High Roller’s Room is officially closed and Tiffany is no longer the HOH. At this time she still doesn’t know Claire is the HOH, but she has a good idea considering the nominations are the same. Claire knows SB is Tiffany’s target but she’d be happy to see Kyland or Xavier walk out the door as well. Claire has no idea that she’s being completely used by the Cookout and they’re just thrilled she won’t get to play in the next HOH.

8:10 p.m. – SB knows her game is in trouble and she begins to cry in the Diary Room. She hates being on the block next to Kyland, but she has to look out for herself first. Later Claire confirms to Tiffany and Hannah that she’s the new HOH. Tiffany tells them to let everyone think she dethroned herself so nobody makes Claire feel guilty. Tiffany is actually saying this to keep people out of Claire’s ear. Claire isn’t a huge fan of this idea because she wants to get credit for her win. Downstairs SB is sulking and asking Kyland why they are so unlikable. Kyland feels bad for her but he can’t be completely honest with her either. SB feels completely defeated and there is nothing Kyland can say to make her feel better.

8:20 p.m. – It’s time to pick players for the Veto competition. With numbers dwindling, everyone except Azah, Big D and Tiffany will play. As Claire prepares to play in the Veto, she starts to wonder if SB is really worth evicting. If Claire had her way she would send Xavier packing. After all, this is her HOH now, not Tiffany’s, even if nobody else knows that.

8:35 p.m. – It’s time for the Veto competition! The houseguests gather in the living room for a sneak peak of the “Dear Evan Hansen” film. Ben Platt himself lets them know that the Veto winner will get to see an advanced screening along with three other housemates of their choosing. In this competition the houseguests will play one at a time in the backyard. The players must arrange fictional photos of evicted houseguests (at school) in chronological order. Whoever puts them in the correct order in the fastest time will win the golden Power of Veto. From the looks of things everyone but Alyssa and Xavier went pretty fast. But we never know how things are edited. They want us to believe SB won this Veto.

8:40 p.m. – Here is the order of finishers: 1. Hannah 2. Sarah Beth 3. Kyland 4. Claire 5. Alyssa 6. Xavier. Hannah is thrilled because she wants to pull Xavier off the block and see a movie. SB is crushed that she came so close to saving herself but came up short. She sobs in the Diary Room and the continues to cry all over Kyland. Kyland tells SB that he will try to convince Hannah to use the Veto on him. SB is optimistic that Kyland could come down leaving her to campaign against Xavier. He’s obviously a much bigger threat, but SB has no clue the Cookout alliance exists and she’s totally screwed no matter what she does.

8:50 p.m. – The houseguests gather in the living room to see who Hannah has chosen to view “Dear Evan Hansen” with. She chooses the houseguests on the block: SB, Kyland and Xavier. Big D is a little salty because he really wanted to see the movie, but what has he been doing this week to deserve a break? Or this entire season for that matter? Big D needs to win something for himself.

8:55 p.m. – Kyland talks to Claire about convincing Hannah to use the Veto on him. She’s not interested and thinks Kyland is brainstorming a plan to save SB. She tells Tiffany everything, of course, and now Tiffany is agitated. Tiffany does a little cam talking in the Diary Room. “Sit your ass next to Sarah Beth on that block, Kyland, and shut up about it!” HA! I love Tiffany.

