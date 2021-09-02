‘Big Brother 23’ episode 25 recap: Was Kyland or Sarah Beth evicted on September 2? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The dynamic duo of Kyland Young and Sarah Beth Steagall was split up during Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother,” but it took two Heads of Household to accomplish the feat. First Tiffany Mitchell won the power during the HOH competition, then Claire Rehfuss dethroned her and became the new HOH by winning the Coin of Destiny. Both ladies nominated SB and Kyland for eviction, with the house voting live on September 2 to send one of them to the jury house. So who ended up having a one-on-one meeting with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 25 to find out what happened Thursday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 24th episode, the house reacted to Tiffany being dethroned by a secret Head of Household (hi, Claire). The girls decided to keep the new HOH’s identity a secret, as if it really mattered at this point. In the Power of Veto competition, the houseguests raced to put random photographs of their former friends in chronological order. Sarah Beth came thisclose to winning, but Hannah prevailed instead. Kyland tried to convince Hannah to go against the Cookout’s plan and remove him from the block, but she stuck to her word and removed Xavier instead, who was up as a third nominee because of an earlier punishment. Who will be going home tonight?

