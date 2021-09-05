‘Big Brother 23’ episode 26 recap: Who won endurance HOH comp on September 5? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “Big Brother” jury house is starting to fill up, with Sarah Beth Steagall joining Britini D’Angelo and Derek Xiao last Thursday. Following SB’s eviction from the game, the remaining eight players engaged in an endurance Head of Household competition in which they had to stand on their swings for as long as possible. As the outgoing secret HOH, Claire Rehfuss was not eligible to win. Two other players, Derek Frazier and Alyssa Lopez, fell off their swings during last week’s live show. That meant one of the Cookout members was about to claim the Head of Household power, but who would they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 26 to find out what happened Sunday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 25th episode, the house voted 5-1 to send Sarah Beth to jury, which put the Cookout one step closer to becoming the Final 6. “I stand by my decision to get rid of” Derek X., she told Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview. SB also learned in her goodbye messages that there was an alliance she wasn’t privy to that included Kyland and Azah. “That is great gameplay on their part,” she conceded. But enough about last week — it’s time to find out who won HOH.

8:04 p.m. – As we saw at the end of last Thursday’s episode, Derek was the first houseguest to fall, leaving the other seven holding on for hope of becoming the HOH. At this point, everyone in The Cookout was aiming to win in order to keep their six safe, but it was imperative for Alyssa to win in order to secure her own safety. Unfortunately, she fell shortly after Derek due to dizziness. With Claire in a position of having to throw it (as the previous HOH secretly), a member of The Cookout was certain to reign.

8:08 p.m. – Claire waited only a bit longer and fell off around the 18 minute mark. At that point we saw previous footage of Azah, Hannah, Xavier and Derek all discussing that they want Claire to be the target for the week, but conceding that Alyssa is more competitive and would be a good option instead. Tiffany told everyone that she was good not winning this week so that they could take out Claire, but she secretly preferred that Alyssa go instead. Hannah and Xavier were not interested in winning because neither of them wanted to be the one to take a shot at either of the targets and so in another throw, they each dropped and left Kyland, Tiffany and Azah competing.

8:11 p.m. – As badly as Azah wanted to win and get the photos in her HOH room, she legitimately could not hang on and slipped off. Kyland was expecting Tiffany to throw the comp to him, but when he tried to bring up the idea of her dropping off she said she can stay up there and so to his surprise the comp continued.

8:16 p.m. – On the sidelines, Azah was just as confused as to why Tiffany wasn’t dropping so that they could target Claire. To everyone in The Cookout it appeared that Tiffany was holding on in order to avoid becoming a nominee herself and to protect Claire as well. From the DR, Tiffany seemed to think that letting Kyland win another comp would just be for his resume and that if they was going to choose between being a pawn or being HOH that she was going to hold on to be HOH.

8:19 p.m. – Shortly after asking Tiffany to drop again, Kyland slipped off himself and so Tiffany became the HOH for a second week in a row. The way it played out left everyone, but no one more than Kyland, confused as to why she went rogue on the plans they had all put in place.

8:24 p.m. – After the comp, her alliance members tried to be congratulatory toward Tiffany, but each of them harbored uneasiness over her decision to win the HOH. Xavier was most pissed, knowing that he’d have to go on the block for the third week in a row next to Alyssa instead of the plan that Tiffany would finally see the block next to Claire. Alyssa was also upset because she was certain she’d be nominated and it would be her third week in a row on slop as a Have Not. The one person aside from Tiffany that was happy was Claire who knew she’d be protected all week with her closest ally back in the HOH room.

