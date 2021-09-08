This week on “Big Brother,” the Cookout’s agreed-upon plan was for Claire Rehfuss to be the target. However, Claire’s BFF Tiffany Mitchell essentially steamrolled that idea when she won the endurance Head of Household competition and targeted Alyssa Lopez instead, putting her up alongside her plus-one, Xavier Prather. Xavier hinted that if he won this week’s Power of Veto comp, he’d use it to remove Alyssa from the block and force Tiffany to nominate Claire instead. So how did the Veto drama play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 27 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 26th episode, the Cookout was left burning hot when Tiffany foiled all of their plans of targeting Claire for eviction. Tiffany argued that since the endurance comp came down to her and Kyland, she didn’t want Kyland to win a third HOH and increase his resume with the jury, so she claimed victory instead. Claire and Tiffany celebrated being safe this week, while Alyssa and Xavier sulked around the house, knowing they’d likely be nominated together. They were right. How will tonight’s Veto affect the game, if at all?

8:10 p.m. – Following the nomination ceremony, Tiffany acknowledges once again that Alyssa is the target. Alyssa isn’t surprised to be on the block next to Xavier, but she’s not aware that Tiffany is gunning for her. Xavier is still whining about Tiffany being selfish even though this really should make no difference to him. He’s taking this whole “Tiffany is selfish” thing a little too far and it’s the first time I’ve been annoyed with him all season. Upstairs Tiffany tells Claire and Hannah she does not want to nominate a third person. The only person left outside of the Cookout to nominate is Claire, which would put Tiffany in a tough position. Later, Xavier and Big D continue to talk about how Tiffany pissed them off. Xavier can’t stop talking as if he’s the only player that has sacrificed something in this game. He wants to win the Veto and pull Alyssa off the block to ruin Tiffany’s game. Big D loves this feisty side of Xavier, but he’s too scared of Tiffany to risk another Cookout member replacing Alyssa on the block.

8:20 p.m. – Big D sweeps the kitchen floor while Azah serenades him. These two are awful at the game, but at least they’re entertaining sometimes. The moment is followed by an even fun “infomercial” of some of the greatest “Big Brother” hits, including dance remixes by a twerking Big D. Next, it’s time to pick players for the Veto competition! Joining Tiffany, Alyssa and Xavier are Hannah (chosen by Tiffany), Big D (drawn by Xavier) and Azah (drawn by Alyssa).

8:25 p.m. – Things are quiet in the house when the voice of Zingbot takes over the intercom. He orders everyone into that backyard for an old fashioned Zingbot roast. Read the remainder of this paragraph in your own Zingbot voice: Alyssa, you’re from Florida, the sunshine state, which is ironic considering you’re so dim. To be clear, I’m calling you dumb! Xavier, I’m gonna reveal your secret. You have a crush. All season long you’ve been admiring their body, getting lost in their eyes and staring at their ass. Oh wait, that’s just your reflection! I’ve been zinging for over a decade now and it never gets old. But you know what has? Tiffany! Four score and seven zings ago. Oh my God! Nobody move! We’re all in danger. I’ve spotted Big Foot! My bad, that’s just Claire. Houseguests, I have a joke for you. Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hannah. Hannah who? Exactly! Big D, you’ve made quite the mark on the ‘Big Brother’ house this summer. Too bad it’s in the toilet. As a robot I can accurately predict the future. I do determine the following things will never happen. Time travel, teleportation and Xavier going on a date with Azah. Kyland! Listening to you talk is like sitting by a brook. An endless, babbling brook. Shut the f*** up!

8:35 p.m. – It’s now time for the Veto competition. On the start horn, players will stack 21 micro-cocktails in a tiny pyramid. They’ll be using a tweezers to stack these miniature drinks, similar to the competition Da’Vonne Rogers won last summer. Hannah, Alyssa and Azah look strong at this point, but the higher the pyramid gets, the tougher it becomes. After a series of crashes, Alyssa finally prevails and wins the Power of Veto! This is great news for Alyssa and Xavier, but absolutely devastating for Tiffany’s game. The HOH will now have to decide if she wants to betray the Cookout or Claire.

8:40 p.m. — Tiffany is mortified that Alyssa won the Veto and Xavier is loving every moment of it. Honestly, I think Tiffany is a great competitor, but I need this drama in my life right now so I’m here for it! Xavier thinks if Tiffany sends Claire packing she will kill any chance she has with the jury. I think that is misguided, especially if Tiffany handles this well. In fact, if Xavier thinks that, it may make Tiffany less of a house target moving forward. A sure-fire way to ruin her game would be to nominate a member of the Cookout. Axing Claire with a solid explanation will be difficult, but not a game-ender.

