‘Big Brother 23’ episode 28 recap: Who went home during September 9 double eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” the Top 8 were about to become the Top 6, all thanks to the double eviction. For the first time this summer, two houseguests were eliminated in the span of one hour. That meant there were two competitions (Head of Household and Power of Veto), two evictions and two exit interviews with Julie Chen Moonves. Gold Derby’s odds predicted it would be a bad night for non-Cookout members Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez, but did any of the comps throw a wrench into the main alliance’s plans?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 28 to find out what happened Thursday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize. The remaining players are: Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 27th episode, Tiffany’s worst nightmare came true when Alyssa won the Veto and pulled herself off the block. That meant Tiffany had only two options: nominate her BFF Claire or betray the Cookout by nominating one of them. She chose to put Claire on the chopping block. In a heartfelt moment, Tiffany explained how she didn’t want to be responsible for evicting a Black person and a teary-eyed Claire said she completely understood. Aww. How will tonight’s double eviction play out? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. – Alyssa can’t believe that Tiffany is so confident that Xavier will be evicted that she would nominate Claire next to him. She can’t wait to blindside Tiffany at the live eviction. Oh, Alyssa. Zingbot was right, you are a little dim. Claire may be the target for tonight’s first eviction, but the house is already making plans for who to send out next. Azah asks Xavier who he would want to leave on Thursday if Alyssa wins HOH. Big D and Xavier want to target Tiffany, but Azah wants Kyland out first. Later, Alyssa has a light bulb moment when she realizes that if Claire goes home the final seven would all be minorities. Then she jokes, “since I’m half white, am I next?” Oh Alyssa. Yes. You are next. Over in the bathroom, Hannah explains to Azah that she plans to vote for Claire to stay. She wants to pin that vote on Kyland so Alyssa will target him.

8:15 p.m. – With no time to waste, it’s time for the first eviction of the night. Xavier gives a friendly speech. Then Claire warns the remaining houseguests that if they keep Xavier in the game, he will win $750,000 and she will help him do it from the jury house. It won’t change any minds tonight, but maybe it will make Xavier a bigger target moving forward. It’s hard to picture anyone beating Xavier in a final two on finale night. Then, by a vote of 4-1, Claire is evicted from the “Big Brother” house.

8:27 p.m. – After Claire’s brief chat with Julie, it’s time to crown a new HOH. As the outgoing HOH, Tiffany is not eligible to play. This competition is called “Crash, Boom, Pow.” Players will be shown a series of images based on classic comic book words. Once the words go away, players will answer questions about what they just saw. The player with the most points after seven questions will become the new HOH. After Azah gets one questions wrong, she seems to think she’s out of the competition and pays no attention to the next question. Get it together Azah! Following seven questions, Hannah is crowned the new HOH for this double eviction!

8:30 p.m. – It sounds like Hannah’s plan is to tell Alyssa that Xavier is the target and she’s going up as a pawn. Alyssa looks concerned and asks, “Will I go home, though?” Hannah lies and says “I don’t think so.” That might be one jury vote Hannah loses if she makes the finale, but everyone needs to get blood on their hands at some point. Also, the Veto is still in play.

8:33 p.m. – As expected, Hannah nominates Alyssa and Xavier for eviction. If Alyssa wins the Veto things could get very interesting! I would bet money on Xavier going home at that point, but who knows?

8:42 p.m. – Playing in this Power of Veto competition are Hannah, Alyssa, Xavier, Azah, Big D and Tiffany. Kyland was the only houseguest not selected. In “Logo, Let’s Go,” players will race to complete a “BB Comics” logo puzzle. The first piece is already locked in so all they have to do is build off of that. The first person to complete their puzzle and hit the buzzer will win the golden Power of Veto. Xavier is not playing around and he absolutely CRUSHES the competition. It’s not even close. Xavier has won the Power of Veto! Now things will have to get more messy because Hannah needs to find a replacement nominee.

8:50 p.m. – It’s time for a quick Veto ceremony. Xavier pulls himself off the block and Hannah replaces him with Kyland. He looks extremely bothered even though everyone knows Alyssa is going home. I can’t tell if Kyland is actually upset with Hannah or just acting.

8:55 p.m. – Kyland and Alyssa give brief speeches. Kyland doesn’t say much of anything. Alyssa says all her friends left pre-jury so they have a better chance of beating her than Kyland. Next she tells them they can either keep her or keep doing whatever Kyland tells them to do. Burn! The houseguests then vote to evict Alyssa by a vote of 3-1.

8:59 p.m. — Double eviction night comes to an end and the Cookout are the final six. History has been made, but only one person can ultimately win. Who will rise to power as the new HOH on Sunday and who will they nominate for eviction?

