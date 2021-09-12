‘Big Brother 23’ episode 29 recap: Which Cookout member won Head of Household? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s double eliminations of Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez, only the six Cookout members remained in the “Big Brother” house: Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather. For the first time all summer, the dominant alliance would now be forced to come after each other. Time to get out the popcorn! So who won the Final 6 Head of Household competition, and which two contestants did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 29 to find out what happened Sunday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the double eviction episode, Claire was eliminated first, telling host Julie Chen Moonves, “I will never be mad at Tiffany for sticking to what she believes in.” The HOH competition was then played, with Hannah claiming her first victory. She nominated Xavier and Alyssa for eviction, but then Xavier won the Power of Veto and took himself off the block. Hannah put up Kyland as his replacement, with the house subsequently voting to send Alyssa to jury. But enough chit-chat — it’s time to find out which Cookout member takes charge of the house!

8:02 p.m. – Tonight begins as a legendary episode of the show with the Cookout achieving what they set out to by remaining the final six and setting up the promise of the first Black winner in regular series history and an all-Black final six! The celebratory moment of the alliance was one of joy and congratulations to each other. They managed to pull off the threat of double eviction craziness because of the clinch wins by Hannah for HOH and Xavier for POV, but Hannah explained that her decision to put Kyland up as Alyssa’s replacement nom created tension between the two of them because he thought Azah or Tiffany should have went up instead because they hadn’t been up before.

8:04 p.m. – Ahead of her decision to put up Kyland, even Tiffany told her she shouldn’t because they were worried that if he wins HOH he might retaliate. During a private conversation between Tiffany and Kyland, he was visibly upset at the decision because it was clear that people in the alliance (Tiffany and Hannah) were trying to win over Alyssa for jury management in keeping up the appearance that there isn’t an alliance even though it was clear she was going home no matter what.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.