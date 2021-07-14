‘Big Brother 23’ episode 3 recap: Did the Veto save Kyland or Alyssa on July 14? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Hmm, is Brandon “Frenchie” French really having the messiest opening Head of Household reign in “Big Brother” history? The Tennessee farmer started the week by promising to nominate Christian Birkenberger … but then the “meathead” won the wildcard competition. Frenchie also told all of the girls they’d be safe this week … but then he put Christian’s number-two, Alyssa Lopez, on the eviction block. His second nominee was Kyland Young … but Frenchie hinted during the nominations ceremony that he was actually just a pawn. The only way Frenchie’s week could get any worse was if the Veto saved Kyland or Alyssa from the block. So how did everything play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 3 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Brandon “Frenchie” French (Captain), Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams (Captain), Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger (Captain), Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss (Captain), Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Travis Long

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the second episode, Frenchie’s team was safe so they didn’t have to compete in the first ever wildcard comp. A player from the other teams (Aces’ Hannah, Kings’ Christian, Queens’ Kyland) took their turn trying to retrieve keys, a wallet and a cell phone from a messy hotel suite while making the least amount of noise. Christian won the contest, which meant he was safe for the week. He then got to spin a wheel that would determine how many of his teammates would also be safe. His spin landed on one, so he saved Xavier. Frenchie then nominated Kyland and Alyssa for eviction at the season’s first nominations ceremony.

8:08 p.m. — Following the nomination ceremony, Frenchie explains that Kyland is a pawn but he wants Alyssa gone because she has potential to get into a showmance. Kyland feels hurt because he thought he and Frenchie had a good relationship. Derek F. and Azah are both absolutely confused by Frenchie’s actions and Derek F. is upset the farmer didn’t tell him the plan. Alyssa is completely perplexed by everything and soon realizes she’s a target because of Christian. Xavier tries to calm Alyssa down, but she feels like Frenchie made it sound like the entire house hates her.

8:15 p.m. — Kyland sits down with Derek F. and begins to cry. He was hoping to inspire young kids that look like him to achieve success and he’s embarrassed and saddened that he could go home first. Azah and Tiffany comfort Kyland as well and Azah is pretty upset with her team captain. Later, Alyssa confronts Frenchie and he accuses her of being in a showmance with Christian. She’s furious and asks Frenchie if he’s crazy because it’s Day 3. Alyssa and Christian both tell Frenchie they wanted to work with him and now Frenchie realizes he may have made a mistake. Whoopsie! So who is Frenchie’s new target going to be?

8:20 p.m. — Frenchie launches right into the serious conversations with Sarah Beth and asks her about being in the LGBT community. She came from a religious family and starts crying. Sarah Beth explains that her love for her girlfriend is what made her come out to her family. More sinister things are happening throughout the rest of the house where Frenchie goes searching for a new target. He lands his crosshairs on Derek X. and plans to catch him in a trap by calling out the New York techie for being in an alliance. In the Diary Room, Brent wonders why Frenchie is playing so hard this week. “Frenchie, slow your roll!” But Frenchie pushes forward and says Derek X. and Travis are his new targets. Meanwhile, he’s either pissing off or confusing everyone in the house.

8:21 p.m. — Frenchie tells Brent not to be seen with Derek X. Brent explains that Derek X. is on his team so he can’t just avoid a teammate all week. Frenchie doesn’t really care and seems a little drunk with power at this point. In opposition to Frenchie, Brent explains everything going on to Derek X. Now Derek X. is praying he gets picked to play in the Veto this week to prevent a backdoor.

8:30 p.m. — Derek F., Tiffany and Azah talk about the honor of playing with people who share their culture. That should piss off all the viewers who can’t seem to understand what’s wrong with casting one Black person every season. The three of them form the “Cookout” alliance with Xavier and Kyland. In the Diary Room, Tiffany says she loves the Cookout alliance, but there can only be winner so she’s the grill master. I love how she’s playing this game so far! Meanwhile, Brent is working on Frenchie to go after Travis instead of Derek X.

8:32 p.m. — Time to pick players for the Veto competition! Joining Frenchie, Alyssa and Kyland are Tiffany (drawn by Frenchie), Travis (houseguest choice chosen by Kyland) and Derek X. (chosen by Alyssa). Frenchie is fuming.

8:43 p.m. — The houseguests head to the backyard for the Veto competition. At the BB Swim-Up Bar, players must be the first to roll their cherry down a massive drink and into the bottom of their glass. By doing this, they will build a ramp with giant garnishes. Derek X. instantly forms his own strategy by starting from the bottom and working upwards as opposed to everyone else who started on top and worked their way down. The strategy pays off and Derek X. has won the first Veto of the season! Great for Derek, bad for Travis.

8:55 p.m. Derek X. feels like the king of the world while Kyland and Alyssa are frustrated they couldn’t save themselves. Frenchie is determined to convince Derek X. to use the Veto so his HOH isn’t a complete waste. He tells Derek that if he uses the Veto, Frenchie will target Travis and guarantee Derek X. safety for two weeks. Derek is skeptical because Frenchie has promised a lot of people a lot of things.

8:59 p.m. — Alyssa pleads her case to Derek X. and promises to keep him safe in the future if he saves her tonight. At the Veto meeting Derek X. uses the Power of Veto on Kyland. For his replacement nominee, Frenchie nominates Travis. And that’s a wrap! Frenchie thinks his HOH has been a total success, lol. A mess!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.