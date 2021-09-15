‘Big Brother 23’ episode 30 recap: Did the Veto save Tiffany or Hannah on September 15? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

With the Cookout having completed its mission to become the Final 6 on “Big Brother,” it was now time for the alliance to start eating its own. Kyland Young took the first shot when he became Head of Household by nominating Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha for eviction, two people he was apparently in a Final 3 with. But with the Power of Veto yet to be played, it was still anyone’s guess who would be exiting the house on Thursday. (And as we know, two people will actually be leaving as it’s another double eviction.) Did the Veto save Tiffany or Hannah on Wednesday night? If so, did Kyland replace them with Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 30 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 29th episode, the house was still reeling from the double eliminations of Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez. Later in the backyard competition, it all came down to Kyland and Derek, with Kyland securing his third HOH victory of the summer. Tiffany and Hannah foolishly felt safe, believing they’d created a Final 3 agreement with Kyland. But he had other plans, having also made a Final 2 deal with Xavier. How will tonight’s Veto shake up the game, if at all? Let’s go!

