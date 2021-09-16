‘Big Brother 23’ episode 31 recap: The Cookout loses 2 members during September 16 double eviction [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Another week, another double eviction. Only the six Cookout members remained in the game at the start of Thursday’s two-hour live episode: Head of Household Kyland Young, nominees Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha, plus Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather. The players had no idea they were about to lose two people to the jury house, especially considering last week was also a double eviction in which Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez were both ousted. So which two Cookout members had special one-on-one meetings with Julie Chen Moonves throughout the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 31 to find out what happened Thursday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 30th episode, Tiffany and Hannah reacted to being nominated for eviction by Kyland, someone they thought was their ally. They gave it their all in the “BB Comics” Power of Veto competition, but Tiffany timed out (huh?) and Hannah came up short to Kyland. Both ladies tried to convince the comp winner to take them off the block, but Kyland of course kept his nominations the same, not wanting to get even more blood on his hands. Who will be voted out first tonight? And who will follow them out the door later on? Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.