‘Big Brother 23’ episode 33 recap: Did the final Veto save Azah or Kyland on September 22? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Immediately after the second double eviction of “Big Brother” Season 23, the Final 4 Head of Household competition was held between Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier and Kyland Young. (Azah Awasum was not eligible to compete as she served as HOH during the double.) All three Cookout guys gave it their all, but Xavier prevailed and ended up putting Azah and Kyland on the nominations block. Of course, as we know, this week’s final Veto of the summer is really the most important challenge this week. Whoever wins has all the power, as they get to determine who casts the sole vote to evict. So how did it all play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 33 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

10:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 32nd episode, viewers saw what happened during the historic second consecutive double eviction. After Tiffany Mitchell‘s ouster, Azah won HOH and put up Hannah Chaddha and Xavier. Kyland then won the Power of Veto and saved Xavier, which surprised Azah because it meant Derek had to take his place on the chopping block. Kyland and Xavier considered splitting their votes and forcing Azah to break the tie, but they ultimately voted 2-0 to send Hannah to the jury house. Later that same night, a “CSI”-inspired HOH comp took place with Xavier winning; he nominated Azah and Kyland for eviction. How will tonight’s final Veto shake up the game? Let’s go!

