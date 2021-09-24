‘Big Brother 23’ episode 34 recap: Who was evicted in 4th place on September 23? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Of the Final 4 contestants in the “Big Brother” house, only Xavier Prather was able to guarantee himself a place in the Final 3. First he won the Head of Household competition, then he dominated the Power the Veto challenge. That meant Xavier had all of the power heading into the September 23 live episode. Did he keep his nominations of Kyland Young and Azah Awasum the same, or did he save one of them and replace them with Derek Frazier? Whoever he chose to keep off the block would be the person that cast the sole vote to evict this week, securing the Final 3. So who was evicted in fourth place?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 23, Episode 34 to find out what happened Thursday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 33rd episode, Derek confessed to Azah that he had Final 2 deals with both of the guys. She felt completely betrayed, but like, nothing was stopping her from doing the same thing, right? Later, the seesaw Veto took place in the backyard with Xavier wiping the floor with the other three competitors. What will he do with the golden power? Elsewhere in the episode, Kyland put his nose where it didn’t belong. But enough about last night, let’s get to the live eviction!

8:05 p.m. – The last three men in the house have various deals between them, but will that mean they evict Azah? Or will Xavier convince Big D that Kyland needs to go in order to make their path to the finale easier? It’s Day 79 in the “Big Brother” house and by the end of the hour we will know the final three. Will the Veto be used? And will Kyland fall victim to the biggest blindside of the summer? #ButFirst, Big D has a big dilemma.

8:10 p.m. – Kyland admits to Big D that he’s feeling stressed about the upcoming eviction. Big D is also paranoid about the possibility of being the sole vote this week. For someone who thinks he’s made such an impact in the game, he sure is afraid to get his hands dirty. Meanwhile, Kyland’s ego gets the better of him once again and his condescending attitude with Big D right now isn’t helping his cause. Kyland does have a point, however, that Big D hasn’t had to cut anyone close to him so far, but the rest of the Cookout has. Big D hasn’t done anything! Later, Xavier tells Azah and Big D that Kyland wants to take him to the final two, so they shouldn’t be afraid to cut him. Azah offers to cut Kyland if Big D isn’t willing to. Big D is worried about the jury, but seems absolutely clueless he’s probably going to lose in a landslide no matter what at this point. If he lets Azah take credit for Kyland’s eviction your game is sealed, Big D. Why is this so hard? At this point Azah has overtaken Big D in my eyes and he’s now the worst player in the Cookout. Big D says he has plotted so many things that Azah doesn’t know about and he can’t wait until she watches the season back. I’m curious what Big D has done, I’ve watched this whole season too. I guess he played the pawn a couple times, but he was never truly in danger of leaving the house. In no way has Big D carried Azah to the end. Xavier and Kyland have carried both of them. In fact, so did Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha! Anyways, Big D and Azah are not on great terms right now.

8:15 p.m. – Big D is so full of himself it’s actually getting hard to watch. The condescending tone he has with Azah and every woman in the house is getting tired. Xavier does not trust Big D will do what needs to be done at this point so he’s considering pulling Azah off the block to do the work that needs to be done.

