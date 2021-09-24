‘Big Brother 23’ episode 35 recap: Final 3 get emotional watching videos from loved ones [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At long last, the Final 3 houseguests on “Big Brother” Season 23 have been named: Xavier Prather (he earned his spot by winning Head of Household and Veto), Derek Frazier (he advanced when X kept him off the chopping block) and Azah Awasum (she has Big D to thank since he didn’t vote to evict her). Poor Kyland Young came close to making it to the finale, but Derek and Xavier decided it was his time to go, so Derek cast the sole vote to evict him. Now, with the finale set for September 29, the Final 3 took some time on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments and look back on past moments. Plus, the trio got emotional watching videos from their loved ones.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 35 to find out what happened Friday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 34th episode, the jury house welcomed two new members: Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha. The girls spilled the beans on the Cookout and how the Black players had an agreement since Day 1 to keep each other safe. In the main house, Big D voted to evict Kyland and then we watched live as Ky had a cow over Xavier breaking their Final 2 deal. Kyland even awkwardly brought up X’s nephew when questioning his honor. Eventually, Julie Chen Moonves ordered Kyland out of the house and he had a somewhat normal exit interview. Enough about last night — let’s get to the Final 3 celebration!

