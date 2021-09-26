‘Big Brother 23’ episode 36 recap: Who won HOH Part 1 on September 26? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following “Big Brother” tradition, the final Head of Household competition of Season 23 will be split into three parts. Part 1 played out Sunday night with Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather and Azah Awasum giving it their all. The winner of this challenge immediately advanced to Part 3, which will be held live on finale night, September 29. The two losers would have to compete in Part 2, which will take place later in the week. So who won HOH Part 1?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 36 to find out what happened Sunday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list and win the $750,000 grand prize.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 35th episode, the Final 3 took a trip down memory lane as they remembered the best moments from the summer. Derek, Xavier and Azah were also treated with emotional videos from their loved ones, which brought on even more tears than the annual “crying montage” did. With all of the fun stuff out of the way, it’s now time for the finalists to compete in Part 1 of the last Head of Household competition. Who will win the challenge and immediately advanced to Part 3? Let’s go!

