‘Big Brother 23’ episode 4 recap: Was Alyssa or Travis evicted on July 15? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s first live eviction episode of “Big Brother” Season 23, Alyssa Lopez of the Kings and Travis Long of the Queens had been nominated for eviction by Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French. Frenchie’s original plan was to oust Christian Birkenberger, but that “meathead” saved himself in the wildcard competition. Frenchie then set his sights on Derek Xiao, but he won the Power of Veto. Despite all that, Frenchie still called his HOH reign a “total, total success” … um, okay. So how did the house vote, and which player ended the night having a meet-and-greet with Julie Chen Moonves?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 4 to find out what happened Thursday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Brandon “Frenchie” French (Captain), Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams (Captain), Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger (Captain), Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss (Captain), Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Travis Long

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the third episode, Alyssa and Christian came to Frenchie and told him they weren’t a showmance and that they weren’t coming after him. That made Frenchie feel like a dumb-dumb for putting her on the block. Frenchie then turned his attention to Derek X and Travis because he thought he overheard them talking smack about him. When Derek X won the Veto and removed Kyland, Frenchie had no choice but to put up Travis as his new target … despite telling him on day one he’d be safe. Oops! How will tonight’s eviction play out?

