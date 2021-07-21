‘Big Brother 23’ episode 6 recap: Did the Veto save Frenchie or Britini on July 21? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Two Jokers, Brandon “Frenchie” French and Britini D’Angelo, found themselves nominated for eviction during week two of “Big Brother,” but this was no laughing matter. Frenchie felt he was betrayed by Slaughterhouse alliance member Kyland Young (even though Frenchie nominated him last week) after Kyland won Head of Household. Meanwhile, Britini was placed on the block because she was a “loyal” player who’d no doubt save Frenchie with the Veto if given the opportunity. Speaking of the Veto, who won this all-important power and what did they decide to do with it? Let’s go!

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 6 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Brandon “Frenchie” French (Captain), Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams (Captain), Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger (Captain), Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss (Captain), Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fifth episode, the players congratulated Kyland for winning HOH, but Frenchie felt something was wrong when Kyland wouldn’t look him in the eyes. Frenchie then went around the house telling his various alliance members he was “out” of the Slaughterhouse, much to their confusion. Sarah Beth won the wildcard comp but chose not to accept safety, because it meant she would’ve had to switch teams (laaame). Kyland then nominated Frenchie and Britini for eviction. Will the Veto save either of them?

8:05 p.m. — Following the nomination ceremony, Britini breaks down in tears and Frenchie gets angry while simultaneously saying, “Y’all are scared because I AM this house.” Azah comforts Britini and doesn’t agree with Kyland putting her on the block. Big D is upset that Kyland didn’t give him a heads up on who the nominees are. Frenchie tells Britini to let everyone focus on him because he’s about to “blow some s*** up.”

8:12 p.m. — In the other room, Alyssa, Christian, Xavier and Sarah Beth express how impressed they are with Kyland. The Kings are mostly just relieved none of them are on the block. Tiffany heads up to the HOH room to chat with Kyland and tells him he is playing like a boss and his Queens (Claire and Tiffany) will be at his side every step of the way. Meanwhile, the Aces have lost all trust in Frenchie and Whitney is thrilled the farmer is on the block. Next, Frenchie heads up to give Kyland a hug and tell him he’s not upset. Frenchie hopes Kyland will tell Britini she’s safe and that if he wins the Veto he’ll use it on Britini. Kyland knows Frenchie is blowing smoke up his ass. Kyland heads downstairs to speak with Britini and explains why he threw her on the block. She understands his reasoning, but she’s not happy about it. In the Diary Room, Britini states that she will never trust Kyland again.

8:20 p.m. — Hannah and Brent are talking smack about Frenchie in the hammock, but the conversation takes a left turn when Brent says Frenchie is acting “erotic” instead of “erratic.” These two are getting pretty flirtatious and perhaps this is a showmance blooming? Meanwhile, Frenchie is complaining about how the jocks team up every season. Then Britini tells Frenchie that Kyland put her on the block because she’s the only one who didn’t throw out Frenchie’s name as a target. Now that he knows everyone is talking about him, Frenchie is pissed and blows up the Slaughterhouse alliance. He goes around telling everyone about the alliance, but leaves out Big D and Xavier while he’s throwing everyone else under the bus. I guess he still trusts those two. Everyone believes Frenchie, but Tiffany knows that Frenchie orchestrated the alliance himself, so she doesn’t care.

8:30 p.m. — The Queens are up in the HOH room and Tiffany is reenacting Frenchie’s story (her vocal impersonation is fantastic!). Kyland is interested in this news, but he also can’t stop laughing at Tiffany. Later, Christian and Xavier attack Alyssa in the bathroom and completely cover her in toilet paper like a mummy. I guess this is part of her 25th birthday gift. As Alyssa is completely covered in toilet paper, Kyland approaches her with serious game talk. He is asking everyone if they want him to use the Veto. Everyone pretty much agrees he shouldn’t use the Veto if he wins. It’s smart of Kyland to be communicating like this. He’s definitely having a better HOH than Frenchie did. So who is going to play in this Veto with Kyland, Frenchie and Britini? Alyssa (drawn by Kyland), Claire (drawn by Frenchie) and Derek X. (drawn by Britini).

8:45 p.m. — It’s a beach party in the backyard and this Veto competition consists of filling a container up with suntan lotion, raising a whistle to the top of the container and blowing it. Whoever can pull out their whistle and blow it the fastest will win the Power of Veto. Each player is competing one at a time, so they can’t see who is winning. Everyone seems to be working their hardest because Frenchie and Britini want to get themselves off the block and everyone else wants them to stay on it. Well, everyone except for Claire who is guaranteed safety this week and awful at this challenge.

8:55 p.m. — Tiffany reveals the results of this competition. They rank in this order: 1. Derek X. 2. Kyland 3. Frenchie 4. Britini 5. Claire 6. Alyssa. Derek X has won his second POV! It’s pretty impressive that Derek X. has won both vetoes and Frenchie heads to the Diary Room to cry. Kyland is thrilled that Derek X. won and is confident they can work together. Azah gives Frenchie a pep talk and tells him not to throw in the towel yet. She doesn’t like seeing anyone give up on their dreams. Derek F. yells at Frenchie to pick himself off the floor and fight and this pep talk works. Frenchie is ready to rumble!

8:59 p.m. — Frenchie pitches a war plan to Derek X. and Kyland up in the HOH room. He promises them both safety and loyalty if they save him and he’s willing to go to the end with them (who is he not willing to go to the end with?). Derek X. is intrigued, but Kyland doesn’t say much. At the Veto meeting, Derek X. decides NOT to use the Power of Veto. Either Frenchie or Britini will be evicted on Thursday. Derek says using the Veto would have created way too many waves in the house. Kyland is glad the nominations are locked. Britini is ready to fight for her safety, even though she would probably be better off staying quiet. Literally nobody wants to evict Britini. Derek F. plans to work his magic in hopes of keeping Frenchie in the house and their Final 2 deal intact.

