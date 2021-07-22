‘Big Brother 23’ episode 7 recap: Was Britini or Frenchie evicted on July 22? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live eviction episode of “Big Brother,” Britini D’Angelo and Brandon “Frenchie” French had both been nominated for eviction by Head of Household Kyland Young. They had a chance to save themselves in the Power of Veto competition, but Derek Xiao claimed victory instead (his second consecutive Veto of the summer) and opted not to use it. That meant either Britini or Frenchie were about to be eliminated, so the Jokers would soon be losing a team member. How did the live eviction play out, and which houseguest ended the night with a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 7 to find out what happened Thursday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Brandon “Frenchie” French (Captain), Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams (Captain), Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger (Captain), Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss (Captain), Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the sixth episode, Frenchie at first seemed like he wanted to give up the game after being nominated for eviction. But after a pep talk from fellow Jokers Derek F and Azah, he decided to keep fighting. Too little too late? Frenchie and Britini lost the Veto to Derek X, who chose to keep the nominations the same and not get any blood on his hands. Thus, either Britini or Frenchie are about to be evicted on live television. Time to see how tonight’s episode plays out!

