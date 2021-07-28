‘Big Brother 23’ episode 9 recap: Did the Veto save Brent or Britini on July 28? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Another week in the “Big Brother” house meant another week on the block for Britini D’Angelo. She was nominated for eviction by Head of Household Xavier Prather, whose true plan this week was to oust Brent Champagne, the house’s number one target. During Xavier’s nominations speech, he told Brent he was a pawn, but that was a lie to make him not fight as hard during the Veto. So how did the Power of Veto competition play out on Wednesday night? Did Brent or Britini end up saving themselves from the block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 9 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams, Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the eighth episode, things immediately got down to business as Xavier’s two alliances (the Cookout and the Royal Flush) both wanted the new HOH to send home Brent. The only problem? Xavier and Brent were in a third alliance (the Slaughterhouse) together. Tiffany won the wildcard comp but chose not to take safety because it would have meant other random people, including potentially Brent, became safe, too. Xavier then made two enemies at the nominations ceremony when he put up Brent and Britini, but how will the Veto shake up the game, if at all? Let’s go!

