‘Big Brother 23’ eviction predictions: Can Sarah Beth Steagall avoid being kicked out by The Cookout?

For the third week running, Tiffany Mitchell is trailing her Cookout ally Xavier Prather in our Gold Derby predictions to win the season, but her reign as Head of Household this week comes with a lot of power. Since the outset of her win, Tiffany has aimed that power squarely in the back of Sarah Beth Steagall, her primary target for weeks and the leading prediction to be evicted this week with near-unanimous 9/100 odds.

Sarah Beth (SB) was nominated by Tiffany on Sunday night alongside her closest ally Kyland Young. In that same episode, Tiffany was dethroned from the HOH post, but safely so because her own plot to have an ally win the Coin of Destiny worked out. Indeed, Tiffany’s friend in the game, Claire Rehfuss, earned that power and kept the nominations the same. For a time, SB and Kyland were joined on the block by Xavier, placed there as a punishment he “earned” in the previous week’s Power of Veto competition, but Hannah Chaddha removed him from the nomination chairs after winning POV this week.

After Claire’s secret renom of SB and Kyland, the writing was on the wall for the duo that had long been seen as a threat to Tiffany. SB knew that only one of them would have the opportunity to take themselves off the block with the POV and that even in that best case scenario, the other would likely be evicted. The inevitability of her split from Kyland felt like a death blow to SB’s game, but she wasn’t even aware how deep in the pit she actually was.

The previous week during her own HOH she had the option of taking her own shot at Tiffany, but instead decided to trust in what we all knew was a flimsy deal she had with Tiffany and Claire. Ultimately, SB is just another victim in a long line of them, each evicted for a lack of awareness that the house has been controlled by a 6-person alliance all summer. The power of The Cookout stems, in part, from their loyalty to each other despite each having made stronger personal connections with non-alliance houseguests.

Under normal circumstances, SB might have had a fighting chance this week had she been able to rely on Kyland as an advocate for her place in the house. But one thing everyone in The Cookout knows is that they’ll each have to send one of their friends home in order to make it to the final six. Last week, Hannah had to sit by while Xavier pushed for Derek Xiao‘s eviction and in the prior week Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum had no choice but to let the group evict Britini D’Angelo. This week Kyland knew that SB’s time was up and that he’d have to allow her to leave, in addition to giving Tiffany permission to nominate him against her as a pawn. Left in the house as probable targets for next week will be Xavier’s ally Alyssa Lopez and Tiffany’s ally Claire.

Claire has already fallen victim to the plotting of The Cookout. Tiffany convinced her to take up the mantle of the Coin of Destiny this week because it would prevent her from playing in the upcoming HOH. That decision means that Claire will be available as a nominee no matter what, delaying the turning point in the game when The Cookout will have to cannibalize, nominate and eventually evict their own members. But that’s getting way ahead of ourselves, isn’t it? It’s almost hard not to when this week the odds speak so loudly of SB’s fate. Sigh.

