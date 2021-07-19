‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Frenchie looks toast, but does he have something up his sleeve?

It was pretty chill in the “Big Brother 23” house over the weekend, but that might just be the calm before the storm. The storm being Frenchie, of course.

Derek X. won the Veto on Saturday, which he didn’t have to win since he wasn’t in danger this week with Kyland as HOH, but it sounds like it was a timed comp that you couldn’t really throw. Nevertheless, he’s the Veto king of the moment, and unlike last week, he won’t use it on Monday, so the noms will remain Frenchie and Britini.

Frenchie’s days are numbered. Everyone is over him, including his own allies, thanks to his chaotic antics, false promises, lies and lawless gameplay. If anything, Sunday’s episode didn’t really go into how much Brent and Whitney were done with him. Speaking of, the editing of Tiffany‘s one-on-one with Kyland completely twisted their conversation for a, shall we say, more streamlined narrative of Frenchie being the main target. Tiffany actually argued for Brent and Whitney noms because she thought it’d be a better play to take out Frenchie’s underlings — or as she put it, his “knights” — first. The “three-headed monster” that she mentioned and was shown in the episode was in reference to Frenchie, Brent and Whitney. But at that point Kyland was already set on Frenchie and Britini.

Frenchie became even more messy with his multiple threats to self-evict Saturday night post-Veto. “I don’t want to take the chance of having to stay in a hotel room for four weeks,” he told Derek F. Frenchie is now off that train, perhaps after a talking-to in the DR. He has ostensibly accepted his fate, telling everyone that he’s ready to go home and see his kids and hopes that there isn’t a Battle Back. Before the Veto, he told Britni that if he won, he would use it on her. Martyr Frenchie is certainly a look.

With Frenchie though, nothing is a done deal until the fat lady sings because you never know what he’s gonna put out of his ass. He says he is OK with it, but is he really? Once the noms are locked in after the Veto ceremony, he’ll probably put in the work to try to flip the vote, which will be a tall order. This is the man who constantly brings up how great Dan’s Funeral was and wants a moment like that. On Friday, he kept saying how he’ll produce some “fireworks” before he goes.

The rest of the house, meanwhile, seems to be waiting for Frenchie to go before they fully resume their regularly scheduled game. Frenchie keeps asking for the Slaughterhouse to continue without him and people humor him, but also, why would it? He masterminded it (and 490 other versions) and they hardly worked together. On the other hand, Derek X. is solidifying allies after being a lone wolf last week. He told Claire that he’d throw HOH to her or Tiffany, and they both feel good with their group that includes Tiffany and Kyland.

It’s still a long way until Thursday, but right now, Frenchie is fried.

