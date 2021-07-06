The ‘Big Brother 23’ house has a few major changes — watch the house tour

You may be spending the summer at the beach, but the “Big Brother 23” houseguests are spending it in the BB Beach Club — and you can get your first look at it below.

The design of the house is very much surf — lots of blues — and not a ton of turf with all the subtlety of Las Vegas, which is not surprising giving the house’s past loud designs and that producers have also teased a casino vibe to go with the “no risk, no reward” theme.

A “no risk, no reward” sign hangs over the living room (“The Seaview Lobby”), redone to look like an aquarium. The kitchen — excuse us, “The Shark Kitchen” — is adorned with artwork of the fearsome fish and boasts a long L-shaped counter. The upstairs lounge, in red and black, is now the “The Poker Chip Parlor” with a giant stack of poker chips serving as a table. The bedrooms are dubbed “The Reef Room,” “The Sea Glass Room” and “The Yacht Club,” while the HOH room is fittingly “The VIP Cabana.”

But the biggest change is next to the bathroom, now “The Spa.” The lounge next to it, where so much gossip, scheming and cam-talking takes place, has been transformed into a full-on gym. This suggests the houseguests will be in lockdown a lot for comp setups in the backyard, but now that the gym is indoors we won’t have to hear constant complaints about how they need the backyard to open up so they can work out.

But wait — that’s not all: There is now a door in the hallway leading to the gym and bathroom spa, which will make spying and eavesdropping a lot harder.

Watch a tour of the house below. “Big Brother 23” premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

Let’s take a tour inside the Big Brother Beach Club! ☀️ 🌊 A seaside escape that reminds houseguests that with no risk, there’s no reward! 👀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/9esxag6cuS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2021

