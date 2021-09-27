Julie Chen Moonves says ‘Big Brother 23’ is Xavier’s ‘game to lose’

It’s been obvious for a while now to anyone watching “Big Brother 23” that Xavier is the one to beat — and Julie Chen Moonves thinks so too. “I feel this is his game to lose,” the host tells Entertainment Weekly. “What has he done wrong? Nothing. What has he done right? Pretty much everything. End. Of. Story.”

Some might disagree that Xavier has done nothing wrong — that “some” being Kyland, who nearly came to blows with X after he was evicted on Thursday. Ky accused X of setting a bad example for his nephew Kobe by not taking Ky to the final two — hence, in his mind, avoiding facing a challenge. Chen Moonves says she would have to disagree if Kyland was insinuating that X was playing a cowardly game. “I feel Xavier has been playing an excellent game. He has been following the rules, he’s funny and honest in his diary room sessions, he’s incredibly likable, and my guess is, if he makes it to the final two, he will present his case beautifully,” she says. “He is a lawyer. He was made to play this game.”

X is one step closer to the $750,000 after winning Part 1 of the final HOH, but Chen Moonves is not completely dismissing Azah‘s and Derek F.‘s chances of pocketing the check either. “Azah’s strength is she is very kind and well-liked by the majority, if not all in the jury house. Other than misleading Hannah on the double eviction show, Azah really hasn’t lied to anyone… at least not to my knowledge,” she says. “She was especially sympathetic when it came to Britini, so she has generated a lot of goodwill in the house.”

And while Chen Moonves isn’t fond of the “unkind things” Big D said about Kyland after his eviction, she thinks “if he makes it to the final two and can smile and turn on that lovable charm (as we’ve seen him do before), then he has a chance.”

“What I’ve learned by watching every final two ever in this game is: If you can present your case honestly and with humility, then you stand a really good chance of winning,” she explains. “If you have impatience and/or arrogance during the final-two presentation, then it will usually backfire against you. Don’t let your ego get in the way. As I heard Pat Riley once say, ego stands for ‘edging God out’ — and in my humble opinion, when you edge God out, you lose.”

The “Big Brother 23” finale airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

