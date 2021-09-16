Why are the ‘Big Brother 23’ live feeds down until after the double eviction?

Expect the expected. The “Big Brother 23” live feeds went down Wednesday morning and won’t return until after the West Coast broadcast Thursday night, confirming, as suspected, that the two-hour double eviction will be taped.

This was widely anticipated after Julie Chen Moonves last week didn’t tease the double as “live” like she usually does for evictions. The houseguests also suspected an early eviction was afoot when the backyard was closed earlier than usual this week and the nominees, Tiffany and Hannah, had received their bags to pack already (they did not suspect a double though). The show has done several taped evictions late in the season before and this is how it goes with feeds dropping until post-West Coast broadcast. On Tuesday, Hannah said she got confirmation in the DR that the eviction was Thursday, which, depending on what was said, technically isn’t a lie since the episode is airing Thursday — just not live. That, however, has not stopped the show’s Twitter account from calling it a “live eviction episode.”Awkward.

Heads up, BB fans! The live feeds are currently down and will be back up after the West Coast airing of tomorrow's live eviction episode. And don't forget, a brand new #BB23 is coming your way tonight at 8/7c on @CBS. 📺 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 15, 2021

Feeds went down Wednesday morning Pacific time (they will return after 10 p.m. PT Thursday / 1 a.m. ET Friday), but there were several audio leaks, the biggest of which was the rehearsal for the double eviction Veto comp, which will be What the Bleep? That’s a pretty short comp and assuming that the HOH comp is relatively simple as well, like it typically is in a double, that’s not enough to fill a two-hour episode unless they’re going to pad it will filler or extended interviews with the evictees, the first of whom will certainly be Tiffany (and if the Cookout men have their way, Hannah will follow). Or do they have something else up their sleeves?

A Battle Back is unlikely, but the two-hour episode could include some, if not all, of the final four HOH comp. The show is airing a special episode on Friday in lieu of Sunday, due to the Emmys, so TPTB need to get the final four HOH comp and nominations in, along with DRs, to edit together for Friday. The nominations will for sure be in Friday’s episode, but we’ll know who they are when the feeds return.

Tl;dr? Thursday’s two-hour double eviction is taped so feeds are down until after the West Coast broadcast.

