‘Big Brother 23’ power rankings: Azah Awasum and Britini D’Angelo among our 6 weakest houseguests in Top 12

Strength in a show like “Big Brother” is not always about an ability to win competitions or devising the best strategy, but also involves putting yourself in a position that can defend to your eventual jury why you think you should win the $750,000. With that in mind, our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game.

The players making the strongest case for themselves to win are the ones making power moves: Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Xiao, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather. Left at the bottom are Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha and Sarah Beth Steagall, all of whom have failed to find a way into the driver’s seat so far.

Below is our ranking of those players at the bottom, beginning with Azah who is our pick for the weakest and ending with Hannah, the one we perceive to have the less weak footing in the game. Agree or disagree with our assessment? Sound off with your own thoughts in the comments!

1. Azah Awasum

The biggest mistake Azah made in the game is showing Xavier that she was willing to sacrifice her own spot in order to keep Britini off the block as a pawn. While it’s commendable that Azah wanted to put her team first, it showed Xavier and the rest of The Cookout that Azah is two things: 1) an emotional player, and 2) capable of putting something (or someone) else ahead of their alliance. Azah’s emotional style of play already put Tiffany off so it only stands to reason that when The Cookout is forced to sacrifice one of their own that Azah’s name is likeliest to come up first. Which is to say that out of everyone in the house right now, Azah is the least in control of her own game and essentially at the mercy of the decisions being made by other players.

2. Britini D’Angelo

By no real fault of her own, Britini has the unfortunate spot in the game as the go-to pawn. Her back-to-back spots on the block in weeks 2 and 3 were tough on her because of the fear that she might actually be evicted, but will become increasingly tougher as she finds herself as the pawn in future weeks. And she will. One thing that is usually true in any BB house is that every HOH wants to minimize the blood on their hands when it comes to nominations and having an habitual pawn at their disposal is the easiest way to do that. But, very little respect comes with being a pawn and so Britini’s biggest hurdle in the game is a need to redefine herself as an active and influential player that is more than and should never be considered an option again as a pawn. To do that, she needs to win some comps–specifically an HOH one that puts the power firmly in her own hands.

3. Derek Frazier

It seems that Derek’s position in the game took a hard nose-dive in the first two weeks when his initial final 2 deal with Frenchie spun wildly out of control toward Frenchie’s eviction. Since then Derek has essentially rested on the laurels of his place within The Cookout, taking no real action of his own and letting players like Tiffany and Xavier do all the maneuvering. This served Derek fine through the team stage of the game and kept the Jokers mostly out of the line of fire, but now is the time when it’s really going to bite him in the butt. Derek has made himself just a number within an alliance rather than a voice in an alliance, meaning that he’s not playing hard enough to be seen as a deserving winner and that when sacrifices must happen (and sacrifices always have to happen) he will be an option that others are okay with possibly going home.

4. Sarah Beth Steagall

Sarah Beth is an interesting one this season because she has all the makings of a smart player that could (and probably will) go really far in the game, but she’s already hobbled by the strength of alliances that she’s not a part of. Without fully realizing what was happening, SB went head to head against The Cookout when she suggested that Hannah be evicted over Whitney. While she was smart enough to realize there was a force she came up against and knew to back down from it, Sarah Beth is surely going to find herself in this position again the second she suggests a move that pits her against The Cookout again. Not knowing that such a strong alliance exists makes it hard for someone with Sarah Beth’s game-awareness to know what moves to to make and so the chances that she unintentionally puts herself in a trap that leads to her eviction is really high. Frankly, she’s kind of already in the trap and we’re just waiting to see Tiffany and Hannah close the door on it.

5. Alyssa Lopez

At this point Alyssa is so closely tied to Christian in a showmance that it’s actually hurting her game. As long as Alyssa and Christian are perceived by others as a pair, and as long as Christian continues to win challenges on their behalf, then Alyssa will be seen as riding his coattails. Unfortunately, the other players see her as a beneficiary of Christian’s strength rather than having any agency of her own within the game. That being said, Christian’s status as a challenge threat is bound to catch up to him and may result in a premature eviction, freeing Alyssa to hopefully chart a new course for herself in the game that puts her own needs first. Based on her (correct) belief that Hannah would have been a better target to evict over Whitney, there is a foundation for Alyssa to be a pretty good strategic player fully capable of turning her game around.

6. Hannah Chaddha

Of the “weak” players, Hannah is best positioned at an outside chance of winning for a few reasons. Like Azah and Derek, she has the power of The Cookout behind her and defending her spot in the house. But unlike them she is also fully immersed in the mechanics of how the game is playing out. During Christian’s reign as HOH, Hannah came under scrutiny from both Sarah Beth and Alyssa as a threat in the house. Being on the block forced her to rethink how she’s being perceived in the house and in BB perception is everything. Now Hannah has on her mind that there are people targeting her and so she can course-correct future actions based on that. It was also frames her in the eyes of the other players that she will have had to fight to stay in the house rather than float through — and that will be key if/when she makes an argument to win in front of a jury.

