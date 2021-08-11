‘Big Brother 23’ power rankings: Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather top our list of 6 strongest players in Final 12

Now that the team twist for Season 23 of “Big Brother” has officially ended, players are on their own and it’s survival of the fittest. There are no Aces, Kings, Queens or Jokers to shield floaters and guarantee their safety. So who has the power to dominate this game and plead their case for $750,000 to a potentially bitter jury? And who has failed to find their footing so far? Our first power rankings of the 23rd season comes at the final 12 and we’ve got a clear division between the 6 strongest and 6 weakest players in the game.

The players making the strongest case for themselves to win are the ones making power moves: Christian Birkenberger, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Xiao, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather. Left at the bottom are Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha and Sarah Beth Steagall, all of whom seem to be along for the ride at this point.

Below is our ranking of the top players, beginning with Tiffany who is our pick for the strongest and ending with Christian, who is a tough competitor flirting with the chopping block sooner than expected. Agree or disagree with our assessment? Sound off with your own thoughts in the comments.

1. Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany is the mastermind of the season, manipulating her fellow houseguests with ease while simultaneously playing the “mama bear” role as the oldest player in the house (she’s only 40!). Let’s all take a moment to appreciate her brilliant chess board demonstration of how to get the entire Cookout alliance to jury while simultaneously controlling every vote. Not only is Tiffany a student of the game, she is constantly aware of her surroundings. The other houseguests are drawn to her and she willingly takes them into her loving arms and gets them to spill the tea. There was a moment seen on the live feeds (possibly in a future episode) of Tiffany cradling Christian in her arms telling him everything will be fine, knowing good and well that he will probably get backdoored this week. Savage! She’s bold, confident, makes great TV and is up in everyone’s business. She’s part of the two strongest alliances in the house and has even plotted at least one Final 2 deal with Hannah (who she could likely beat).

2. Xavier Prather

Xavier did not sit well on our radar when he first entered the house. He lied about his profession as a lawyer (not convincingly) and seemed hard to read. Was he a little too straight-laced? Uptight even? But as the weeks have gone on, Xavier has loosened up and created a great social game for himself. He’s bonding with people outside his alliance and some houseguests can’t help but gush over his chiseled physique and charm. This isn’t your average meathead. As the third Head of Household, Xavier took out Brent Champagne, a formidable yet safe eviction. In doing so, Xavier proved he’s a strong player while not ruffling any feathers. He’s also a member of both the Cookout and Royal Flush alliances and he is a big reason the Kings have yet to lose a team member. Did we mention he’s a lawyer?! He should know how to sweet talk a jury.

3. Kyland Young

Kyland has had almost the opposite trajectory of Xavier. He came into the house smoking hot and immediately had people warming up to him. There’ s a natural charm and charisma to Kyland that makes people feel comfortable confiding in him. His game was enhanced by winning the second HOH this season and clipping Brandon “Frenchie” French‘s wings before the house went into complete chaos. But something about that trust people have in Kyland seems to be fading. There’s a calculatedness to his actions that people are starting to notice. Suddenly his name is coming up as a threat (which he is) and his close bond with Sarah Beth is giving other members of his alliance pause. While there is still plenty of time and hope for Kyland to pull his game together, he definitely hit a snag in the last couple weeks.

4. Derek Xiao

Who would have thought one of the Week 1 targets would make such a tremendous impact on the game so far? Derek could have very easily been sent packing during Frenchie’s reign of terror, but the soft-spoken techie proved he’s a total comp beast (he’s already won two POVs and one HOH). He squeezed his way into the Royal Flush alliance and figured out how to fit into the crowd while his fellow Aces seemed much harder to warm up to. Derek’s biggest drawback is his emotional gameplay. After winning HOH, he got way too into his own head about nominations. Derek doesn’t have the confidence to own his power and may be susceptible to manipulation. Also, if his plot to target Christian works out, that would paint a huge target on his back at a pretty early stage of the game. Derek would be the first player to go after someone in his own alliance and it would be a backdoor to boot. We love seeing it, but it’s a dangerous move.

5. Claire Rehfuss

What to say about Claire? She’s barely noticeable, but that might be a good thing. She quietly goes about her business, but when she hits the Diary Room it’s quite apparent she knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s not making any enemies and she has simultaneously proven herself very capable of winning competitions. With the Day 1 comp and a Wildcard under her belt, Claire can pull out a victory if she needs to. Although she’s not part of the powerful Cookout alliance, if anyone could survive them it may be Claire. She has a solid relationship with Tiffany and seems to be a savvy playmaker in her own right. It will be interesting to see how Claire reacts when her back is against the wall. Will the architect be able to draw up her own plan to get herself to finale night?

6. Christian Birkenberger

Christian is just a total comp beast. He’s won over half the competitions he’s been in (including one HOH and two POVs) and it’s hard to take out someone like that without a perfect plan. Unfortunately for Christian, that time might come sooner than expected. He’s currently being thrown around as a backdoor option by Derek X., which would bring his game to a premature halt. Christian’s place in the Royal Flush alliance, the dominant Kings team and a showmance with Alyssa seemed to cover his bases. But he may have shown his competitive cards too early and his game, although solid, seems purely based on winning comps all the way to the finish line. If he manages to not get backdoored, Christian can probably claw his way to the end. But his stock is on a downward trajectory.

