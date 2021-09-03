‘Big Brother 23’ schedules back-to-back double evictions for next 2 Thursdays

“Big Brother 23” fans, mark your calendars for Thursday, September 9 and Thursday, September 16 as those are the dates of the first and second double eviction nights of the summer. Remember, last year there was an historic triple eviction, but this time around the reality TV show’s producers have decided on back-to-back doubles instead, for the first time ever.

How do double evictions play out? The house votes right away to eliminate one of the two nominees on live television, and then that person exits the house and chats with host Julie Chen Moonves. The remaining eligible players compete in a Head of Household competition, where the winner then nominates two people for eviction. The Veto competition takes place next, with the champion then deciding whether they want to keep the nominations the same or remove one of the contestants from the chopping block. At the end of the night, a second houseguest is evicted live.

Following the recent eviction of Sarah Beth Steagall, only eight people remained in the “BB23” house. Six of them are a part of the dominant Cookout alliance: Xavier Prather, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier. The other two are starting to catch on to the fact that they are outnumbered: Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez.

At the end of Thursday’s live episode, the players were competing in an endurance competition to determine the next HOH. As the outgoing secret Head of Household, Claire was told she’d need to throw the comp. Derek fell off of his swing during the commercial break, and then Alyssa fell off just before the end credits rolled. That means the next HOH will be either Xavier, Hannah, Tiffany, Kyland or Azah. We’ll find out who earns the power during the Sunday, September 4 episode.

“BB23” fans have been making their predictions all summer long in Gold Derby’s predictions center, and their overwhelming pick for who’ll win the season is Xavier. When we last caught up with Xavier, he was creating a final three with Kyland and Derek in order to keep themselves safe once the house came down to only Cookout members. Will their plan be upended by the upcoming double evictions?

Here’s the “Big Brother” schedule for the next two weeks of competition:

Sunday, September 4 — Head of Household names two nominees

Wednesday, September 8 — Veto competition (hosted by Zingbot)

Thursday, September 9 — First double eviction of the summer

Sunday, September 11 — Head of Household names two nominees

Wednesday, September 15 — Veto competition

Thursday, September 16 — Second double eviction of the summer

