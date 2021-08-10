‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: August 11 episode will include Week 5 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

If you’re like us, we know you can wait for Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out what is going on in the house as we reach the halfway point of season 23. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on the August 11 episode. We can tell you that episode 15 will be jam-packed as it will include both scenes from Saturday’s nail-biter of a Power of Veto competition and a recap of Monday’s POV ceremony results.

Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, the Week 5 Head of Household competition took place. Derek Xiao became the fifth fellow in a row to rule when he won the test of endurance. He was determined to oversee the ouster of the outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger. However, Derek X. was well aware what a formidable player Christian could be in the Power of Veto competition.

So Derek X. picked a pair of pawns: Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall. They joined Derek in a POV competition that had both prizes and punishment. Also competing for the Power of Veto were Christian’s pal Alyssa Lopez; Claire Rehfuss, who holds the last wild card; and Kyland Young. Sarah had a chance to save herself but opted for a cash prize of $5,000 over the POV.

Sarah’s decision allowed Britini to pick up the Power of Veto. At Monday’s POV ceremony, she took herself out of the firing line, which allowed Derek X. had to make a renomination. He held firm and named Christian as the replacement. Christian will face off against Sarah in Thursday’s live vote.

Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 12: Christian or Sarah. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.