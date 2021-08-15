‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: August 15 episode will include Week 6 HOH winner and eviction nominations

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” is set to start with the Week 6 Head of Household competition that kicked off just after the end of Thursday’s live show. #BB23 fans will also see the day of deliberations by the HOH over their nominations and their jaw-dropping reveal on Friday of the two houseguests named as the Week 6 nominations who will face a live vote on August 12. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers on what is to come on episode 17 of #BB23.

The Week 6 HOH was determined by a memory competition with a knockout format. The houseguests chose the line-up of competitors. The final two standing were Kyland Young, who’d been HOH in Week 2, and Tiffany Mitchell. Kyland tried to throw the competition to her but Tiffany was too clueless to see his signals. He ended up winning and was forced to make some tough decisions.

When he first ruled as HOH in Week 2, Kyland oversaw the ouster of Week 1 HOH Brandon “Frenchie” French. Four weeks later and the playing field is very different. Kyland is part of the Cookout alliance, who celebrated on Thursday that they’ve all secured slots on the jury.

While Kyland talked about staying true to the Cookout, in the end he decided to name alliance mate Derek Frazier as one of his eviction nominees. For the other, he opted for Claire Rehfuss. She isn’t part of the Cookout clan but has a connection to it via her friendship with Tiffany. However, Kyland was less than impressed with Tiffany and strategized that taking out Claire would weaken her position going forward.

But be warned: the new twist revealed by Julie Chen during the live show, High Roller’s Room, could play havoc with Kyland’s plans. To find out if it did, click on the link below that has all the details of Saturday’s Power of Veto competition.

