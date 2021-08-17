‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: August 18 episode will include Week 6 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Are you a “Big Brother” superfan like us? Then we know you can’t wait for Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out what is going on in the house as we pass the halfway point of season 23. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all your “Big Brother” 23 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on the August 18 episode. We can tell you that episode 18 will be jam-packed as it will include both scenes from Saturday’s nail-biter of a Power of Veto competition and a recap of Monday’s POV ceremony results.

The Week 6 Head of Household competition kicked off after the end of last Thursday’s live episode. Kyland Young became the first houseguest to rule a second time when he won the test of memory. He had hoped to throw the competition to Tiffany Mitchell but she dropped the ball.

Kyland channelled his frustration with Tiffany out on her pal Claire Rehfuss by targeting her for eviction. He tapped his Cookout alliance mate Derek Frazier to be the pawn. These three were joined in the POV competition on Saturday by Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo and Alyssa Lopez.

While Alyssa won the Power of Veto she opted not to use it because of what had transpired earlier that day in the High Roller Room. You see Kyland had bet on her to win the POV and his payoff was a second Veto, which could override hers.

On Monday, Kyland chose to use his POV to throw a lifeline to Claire and named Britini as the renomination. Why the switch? Britini was a victim of her own success in the High Roller Room. She racked up $100 to hold in reserve for use later in the game. That makes her more of a threat to Kyland than Claire.

Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 19: Britini or Derek F. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

