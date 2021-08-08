‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: August 8 episode will include Week 5 HOH winner and eviction nominations

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the results of the Week 5 Head of Household competition that started at the end of Thursday’s live show. We’ll also see the deliberations by the HOH over the nominations and their nail-biting announcement of the two houseguests named as the Week 5 nominations who will face a live vote on August 12. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers on what is to come on episode 14 of #BB23.

Thursday’s test of endurance, “Whale of a Time,” had the houseguests perched precariously on a wall. The last one still standing, make the crouching, would rule as the new HOH. Everyone took part in this physically gruelling competition with the exception of outgoing HOH Christian Birkenberger.

The first to fall off the wall was Derek Frazier at the 15-minute mark. A few minutes later the 10 remaining houseguests were doused with slime. This brought down Claire Rehfuss, who holds the last wild card. She was soon followed by Hannah Chaddha and Sarah Beth Steagall. At the hour mark, another waterfall of slime knocked off Kyland Young followed a few minutes later by Britini D’Angelo, Azah Awasum and Tiffany Mitchell.

That meant two of the Royal Flush alliance — Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao — were pitted against the Cookout King Xavier Prather. After Derek negotiated deals with them that they wouldn’t be nominated both Alyssa and X let go, leaving Derek X. as the Week 5 Head of Household.

Derek X is determined to to see his arch-rival Christian, captain of the Kings, exit the house. However he knows that this will have to be via the backdoor as Christian would be too powerful a foe in the Power of Veto competition. So Derek X. knew he needed to pick a pair of pawns. With Alyssa and X guaranteed safety, his options were limited.

Despite Azah being fine with being tapped as a pawn, Derek X. zeroed in on Britini. It looked for a while that he would also nominate Derek F. But Tiffany convinced him to nominate the other remaining King, Sarah Beth, despite the risk that she might pick Christian as Houseguest’s Choice.

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won week 5 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for August 12 eviction?

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on August 12. Or do you like both Britini and Sarah so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.