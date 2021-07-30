‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Christian has a target, but half his team is zeroing in on a different one

Brent is finally gone from “Big Brother 23” and everyone rejoiced, but things are gonna get messy now with about 83 different alliances in the house. Frenchie‘s impact. Christian‘s HOH win on Thursday means the Kings is the only team that has remained intact and one of the other three teams will go down to two.

And that team will likely be the Aces because Whitney is the target and Hannah will probably go up next to her since people started throwing out her name the other day. Christian wants Whitney out, but Alyssa and Sarah Beth prefer Hannah; the former because she wants to keep Whitney as a shield and the latter because she thinks Hannah is a genius (true) and a huge threat. Xavier, obviously, prefers Whitney to be evicted over Cookout adjacent member Hannah.

The Wildcard comp could throw a wrench into things because Whitney is the only Ace eligible to play (Claire will play for the Queens and either Azah or Derek F. will play for the Jokers). With how things have gone according to plan every week so far, we’re bound to have something go up in flames soon, right? But even if Whitney wins Wildcard or Veto, Hannah is likely safe no matter who the renom is because the Cookout will come through for her. Tiffany also thinks Kyland can convince Sarah Beth to come around on keeping Hannah.

Hannah and Derek X. are pretty resigned to Whitney being the target and going home, even though that would take the Aces down to two, because as Hannah said, “I don’t think there is much you and I can do about it.” “Whitney is the last piece of the Frenchie mess. Maybe it wouldn’t be the worst thing that she’s gone,” she said. Derek X. agreed it and pointed out that he could play in HOH next week and Christian can’t.

So for now the planned noms are Whitney and Hannah, pending the Wildcard comp on Friday, of course. But if Whitney doesn’t win safety from that, she’ll be one of the nominees. No one has even discussed a backdoor option for her.

