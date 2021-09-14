‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: The Cookout men plan to continue the grand tradition of ‘bros before hos,’ and we’re tired

Another week, another slow death march until Thursday’s “Big Brother 23.” Kyland did not use the Veto on Monday (duh), so Tiffany and Hannah remain on the block, and the former will become the first Cookout member to go to jury. Let’s just speed it up now because nothing is gonna change between now and then.

Tiff is still trying to stay and campaigning her butt off, but it’s a losing proposition since it’s just three votes this week and Derek F. and Xavier are the ones who want her out the most. And do not think for a second that they’re budging. Tiff made her case to both of them on Tuesday, telling them that Hannah was coming for them. She told Big D that he wouldn’t beat X because X would win against anyone, which appeared to shock him (lol), but that Big D could win against her. Her pitch to X centered on her being a shield for him to protect him from being a target for Ky (again, she doesn’t know that Ky idiotically wants to take X to final two). X told Tiff that she made some good points and admitted that he had been leaning toward keeping Hannah.

X and Big D compared notes, which basically was a Tiff takedown. Big D said Tiff was “trying it” by telling him he’d lose next to X (um, you would). They reconfirmed that Tiff must go this week and Hannah has to go next. They would nominate Hannah and Azah, the latter of whom Big D said needs to “suck it up” and be a pawn. After his convo with Tiff, X seemed to realize that Kyland has positioned himself nicely for final four because X would be targeted over him. He fretted to Big D that Ky himself could take a shot at him at final four, but Big D dismissed those concerns because they have a final three deal. They then decided that the boot order will be Tiffany, Hannah and Azah. “When we get to three, friendly gentlemen fight,” Big D said.

Sigh. For as historic and as successful as the Cookout is, one thing it did not rectify is the show’s frequent misogynistic, unconscious or not, gameplay. Women get screwed over by men more often than not, especially at the business end (almost like the game is a microcosm of the real world!). To be fair, Tiff made mistakes that hurt her game and irked X and Big D long ago and they’ve wanted to target her since, but even if you want Tiff gone, there’s no real good reason not to try to work with Hannah and Azah to further your own games. Things could’ve gotten interesting when it came down to the Cookout final six, but instead, we’re gonna have a bro-down now because X and Ky can easily trade off wins from here on out.

So basically the only way things can be remotely interesting now is if Hannah wins HOH in the double again.

