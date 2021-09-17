‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Big D frets about final 4 Veto because he ‘shot myself in the foot’ with his big mouth

Well, that went as bad as it could’ve. If you like predictability, congratulations because Thursday’s “Big Brother 23” double eviction delivered that in spades. Tiffany was evicted as expected, and just when there was a glimmer of hope that there could be a shake-up after Azah won HOH, she destroyed all of that by nominating Hannah, who was going to leave regardless of who she was next to because bros before hos. Azah effectively handed Xavier the $750,000. We should just fast-forward to the finale because the script is already written.

Feeds returned after the East Coast airing, not the West Coast one as initially advertised, revealing that X had won final four HOH and had nominated Kyland and Azah, so now every houseguest has hit the block. But nominations don’t matter in final four since the Veto winner holds all the power and will determine the makeup of the final three. This is simple: Azah needs to win Veto or she’s outta there. She did say earlier this week she was fine taking fourth behind the guys (bleh), but that could’ve just been talk as she still looks despondent from the events of the double, which was taped Wednesday.

If Ky saving X with the Veto and mentioning “deals and promises” wasn’t enough confirmation to her that the guys are working together, then Derek F.’s big mouth did it. Big D spent Thursday night believing that Azah is “pissed” at him and worrying about her cutting him if she wins Veto because he had told her about his deals with X and Ky, meaning Azah would be evicted in fourth. “I just told her I had a deal with you and I had a deal with [Kyland],” he told X. “She said, ‘That means I’m going home. Only way I’m going to stay is by winning the Power of Veto.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.'”

Imagine telling someone about your multiple deals and that they’re going home before the Veto is even played. If this is what Ky meant by Big D doing a lot that people don’t know about, then sure. Big D said Azah asked if the guys have a final three, to which he said no. He said he has separate deals with X and Ky and doesn’t know what X and Ky have with each other. But now Big D believes that Azah will take Ky to final three over him since he “shot myself in the foot.” X thinks Azah will still take him and told him to stop thinking about it until the Veto is played.



Even if Azah is pissed at Big D, if she wins Veto, her best play is to keep him and boot Ky. She’s all about loyalty and has been with Big D since Day 1, and Ky using the Veto on X is ample ammunition. But what are the chances she will win against comp beasts Ky and X? Very, very slim.

