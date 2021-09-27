‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Big D has some big angst about the final 2

It was the last weekend in the “Big Brother 23” house and there’s not much action here outside of Azah winning Part 2 of the final HOH, keeping a little bit of suspense as the clock ticks down to Wednesday’s finale.

Azah beating Derek F. in Part 2 on Saturday is not entirely surprising since she’s actually won a comp this season and he hasn’t. To be fair, he has come close the last few comps, but he blames his bum knees for this loss. Azah and Xavier will face off in Part 3 live on Wednesday to determine the final HOH — and really the winner. They’ll both take Big D to the final two over each other to lock up the win. X has reconfirmed his final two with Big D numerous times, and while Azah and Big D never had a formal final two, he’s been her guy this whole time and she’s loyal. Plus, she’s not an idiot and knows X would be tough to beat.

Big D was feeling down after the comp and X told him that he should be feeling good because regardless who wins Part 3, “you are sitting in one of those two chairs.” Hilariously, Big D doesn’t want to sit next to Azah because “I can’t beat her.” Next to X, “I have got a fighting chance.” You have to laugh. But this tracks with his belief that the women in the majority female jury will automatically vote for Azah because she’s a woman. A dumb, problematic stance. If that were true, then X wouldn’t have a shot against Azah either and we know he’d win against either of them.

Big D rehearsed a final two speech on Sunday, but his worries started to build as the hours passed because he has no control over his fate. He told Azah that night that he can’t win against her but he has a shot against X, confirming that if the choice were his, he’d take X. He also voiced his regrets evicting Kyland because even though Ky would’ve taken X, X would’ve taken Big D. Again, this logic only works if you think women would only vote for women. Both X and Azah were tired of Big D’s mopey game talk and the former told the latter to avoid talking game with Big D because it will not go well. Accurate. But easier said than done with two whole days left.

