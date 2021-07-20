‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Week 3 plans take shape as this eviction looks done

The difference between Week 1 and Week 2 in the “Big Brother 23” house is like total whiplash, but after last week’s pandemonium, anything seems calm. Monday was another quiet day after Derek X. didn’t use the Veto as expected, keeping Frenchie and Britini on the block and officially numbering the former’s days.

Frenchie didn’t do any campaigning and continued to insist he won’t because he’s cool with going home to see his kids, which is a low-key form of campaigning. The most he did was vocalize that he hopes it won’t be a unanimous vote because he wants a pity vote. Derek F. volunteered to give him one, with Britini present. Britini claimed she doesn’t care, but since her nomination, she’s been aggressively cam-talking about how these people don’t know what they’re in for and she won’t take anything less than a unanimous vote in her favor. OK, girl.

With Frenchie having accepted his fate, plans turned to Week 3. The main target is Brent, with Brent and Whitney noms ideally, aka Frenchie’s “knights,” as Tiffany put it. Though they haven’t formalized it yet, the Kings, Queens and Derek X. are assembling to pull this off. DX told Kyland he would throw HOH to the Queens but was unsure if he should throw it to the Kings, which Kyland brought up to Alyssa. She said DX would “100 percent” be safe with the Kings. He told her Brentney’s names have been brought up by everyone and that they’re attached at the hip “all the time.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Frenchie looks toast, but does he have something up his sleeve?

Alyssa reported back to Christian and Xavier, both of whom agreed that it’s better if Brent goes between the two. She also confirmed that they are keeping up appearances with the Slaughterhouse for show. “I was just making sure are we still acting like we are in the Slaughterhouse and [Kyland] said yes,” she said. “Whit, Brent and Big D still believe it. If it’s Claire, Tiffany or Sarah Beth [remaining in the HOH comp], throw it and they will take the shot.”

Honestly, really hope that everyone continues to fake the Slaughterhouse, the alliance that never was, for the rest of the season. It’s Frenchie’s baby and he so desperately wants it to continue without him, but no one gives AF. As Alyssa and Christian later discussed, they’re glad they’re working with the Kings and Queens now because the Slaughterhouse was trash and it was an alliance founded by someone who was targeting them.

Speaking of, while they weren’t a showmance last week, Alyssa and Christian are slowly veering into that territory. They spent most of the day cuddling, as did Whitney and Xavier. Good thing Frenchie’s going this week because his mind would explode at two showmances!

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?