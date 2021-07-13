‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Week 2 targets emerge as Frenchie formalizes one of his million Slaughterhouses

Monday was the first day in the “Big Brother 23” house since Frenchie‘s first night (first few hours, really) as HOH where things were relatively quiet. That’s partially because the Veto ceremony went down as expected: Derek X. saved Kyland, and despite trying to pull some funny business in the lead-up, Frenchie picked Travis as the renom as he had planned since Saturday.

Right now, Travis is likely to be the unlucky first eviction on Thursday as everyone seems onboard with booting him over Alyssa. Neither has started campaigning yet, so we’ll see, but the house wants to keep Alyssa more, and even though Frenchie is only nominally in power until Thursday, a Travis exit means he will have fulfilled his goal of evicting a meathead. He just took the craziest, most unnecessary route getting there.

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ Week 1 Veto ceremony results

Frenchie, shockingly, was chill for most of the day post-Veto ceremony. He talked about playing in the Wildcard comp next week, but Derek F. told him to wait and see who the HOH is first. Frenchie’s biggest moment was formalizing one of his 83 versions of the Slaughterhouse for the cameras so it can be included in a future episode. He said “‘Big Brother’ needs the footage,” implying he was told to do this in the DR, but seeing as how this dude knowingly panders to the audience, he’s probably had this plan for days and finally decided on one roster. This official Slaughterhouse includes him, Derek F., Brent, Christian, Alyssa, Kyland, Xavier and Whitney — yes, eight people, aka half the house.

Another alliance also shook on it: the Jackpot with Tiffany, Claire and Sarah Beth. Sarah Beth and Kyland later told each other about the Jackpot and the Slaughterhouse, so this ought to make things interesting. I don’t wanna drag Kyland on his birthday (he turned 30 on Tuesday), but he’s, well, not the sharpest player yet. With no hint of irony, he called Frenchie the “best player in the game,” to which Sarah Beth was like LOL.

“I don’t think so at all. I think he is messy, he is emotional, he gets stressed out, he is paranoid,” she said. “I’m being very nice to Frenchie. I don’t trust him, I’m not telling him any real information. I give him nothing because I don’t trust him even a little bit. That’s not playing a good game. He is getting no information from me the rest of this game.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Frenchie continues to be the messiest Week 1 HOH there ever was

Where is the lie? Sarah Beth said she wouldn’t target Frenchie the next two weeks, but she wants to take a shot at him pre-jury. Frenchie would be an understandable target for next week, but so far no one has seriously mentioned his name yet. Azah, who’s on the Jokers with Frenchie, and Tiffany want to go after Brent next week and discussed nominating him alongside Derek X. Both would feel bad nominating Derek X. because they like him — he and Tiff have discussed a soft alliance — and he’d be a number for them, but he’s also been a scapegoat for Frenchie/the rest of the house and might’ve been backdoored had he not won Veto. Azah would renom Whitney, who is close with Brent and is the “top female” Tiffany wants gone. Tiff doesn’t want blood on her hands with Whitney so the only other woman she’d nominate is Alyssa, as a pawn, next to Brent. Meanwhile, Alyssa would nominate Derek X., using the justification that he saved Kyland instead of her, and Hannah because she had said she’d keep Kyland if noms had remained the same.

Derek X.’s name will be tossed around a lot in the next few days, especially now with a formal Slaughterhouse and everyone treating this week as a foregone conclusion.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?