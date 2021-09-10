‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: It’s time for the Cookout to take shots at each other, and the first target is predictable

Insert the Anne Hathaway “it came true” gif here because the Cookout did it. They made the final six on “Big Brother 23” Thursday, ensuring a Black winner for the first time. No matter how you feel about the Cookout and how its dominance made every week a foregone conclusion, it’s still effing impressive they made it here intact, completely undetected and despite numerous internal squabbles. And now it’s time for them to turn on each other.

Kyland won HOH for the third time — accidentally, so he says. Apparently Derek F. was killing the comp, which involved eggs, and was nearly there until Ky fluked his way to a win. He was very apologetic to Big D and then cam-talked that he really, truly did not want to win this HOH because he didn’t want to be the first one to take a shot within the Cookout. Big D has not exactly been secretive about targeting Tiffany, but Ky was trying to hedge his bets with both sides — the guys and girls of the Cookout — and let Big D do the dirty work of getting Tiff out.

“Live-feeders, especially anyone that knows Big D, I meant it when I said I was practicing that last shot. I did not mean to get this. I was like, ‘This is the best case. I do not have to make this move against the girls, specifically against Tiff,'” Ky said. “Big D would have put up Tiff and [Hannah]. If one of them came down, we could send home the other one. I wanted Big D to win so bad. If I look back at me losing [the game], it will most likely be because of me winning this. I 1000 percent know I shouldn’t have won this.”

He acknowledged that he could pull a big move and put up Tiff and Xavier, which is what he should be doing — more so in regards to the latter because I don’t know how you watch X blitz through that puzzle Veto in, like, 15 seconds and be like, “Yes, I want to keep this man in this game.” But not only does Ky want to do that but his goal is to go to the final two “ideally next to the strongest player in the game. I think that’s Xavier.” OK, Cody. So the noms are almost certainly going to be Tiffany and Hannah, with the target being Tiff. That means Tiff will see the block for the first time, leaving Azah, with whom Ky wants to go to final four with X and Big D, as the last houseguest yet to be nominated.

Ky briefly talked to Tiff — yes, briefly, because believe it or not, Ky did not want to have his long-ass meetings Thursday night — and lied to her, saying that he went for the win basically to protect her and Hannah because he knew Big D would’ve nominated them. Does Tiff know he’s lying? Probably, but she’s already trying to work her mist magic, telling him that she knows she needs him in the game. Ky then confirmed to X that he’ll likely do Tiff and Hannah noms because that’s the scenario that is “going to make the most sense.” They just can’t let Tiff win Veto, but if one of them comes down, Azah will be the renom to get the other out. The Cookout has dissolved, but everything is still predictable so far. Let’s manifest a Tiff Veto win for maximum drama.

